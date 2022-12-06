The Coldest Places In The World Are Nearly All In Canada & Here's Who's Feeling The Chill
It's freezing out there right now! 🥶
If you're feeling the chill of winter recently, you're not the only one! Almost all of the coldest places in the world are in Canada right now, and the temperatures are pretty eye-watering.
According to the weather website WX-Now, 18 of the top 20 coldest places on the globe are in the Great White North.
The coldest place is none other than Lindburg Landing in the Northwest Territories, with an air temperature of -41 C as of 7:21 a.m. Yikes!
In second place is Manning, Alberta, with a temperature of -40 C and an 8 kph wind. This Albertan community is tied with Atmore, Alberta, in terms of temperature.
In fact, a number of the cities in the list are actually in the province of Alberta. This includes High Prairie (-39 C), Abee (-38 C), and High Level (-38 C).
Meanwhile, you can't ignore the cold temperatures over in the Northwest Territories. Yohin's temperature hit -38 C, while Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Rae Lake, Hay River, Whati and Yellowknife are all in the -37 to -45 range.
In fact, things are so chilly here in the Great White North that the only two non-Canadian cities to make the list are both in Russia.
The small Russian towns of Yakutsk (-38 C) and Sokol (-37) take the eighth and tenth place, respectively.
The "warmest" places on the list are none other than Fort Nelson, B.C., which is currently boasting a "balmy" -36 C, as well as the Albertan locations of Andrew (-37 C) and Oliver (-36 C) — with the latter being a part of Edmonton.
Considering that Canada's winter weather is just getting started, this doesn't exactly bode well.
Stay warm out there, Canadians!
