5 Things I Learned About Buying Winter Clothes In Canada From TikTok & Instagram
Apparently getting a Canada Goose jacket is cause for celebration. 👀
As a newcomer to the country, I'll be the first to admit that learning how to buy winter clothes in Canada has been an absolute stumper.
Since I moved from Dubai (a much warmer city) to Toronto earlier this year, I've basically had to start building my winter wardrobe from scratch.
From figuring out how to shop the right sales, to getting the right gear, it's been a roller coaster ride and not a process that can be rushed.
Thankfully, social media has come to my rescue.
I started scrolling through Instagram and TikTok for inspiration for fall and winter looks and actually found loads of nuggets of wisdom (as well as some hilarious information!).
So, here are some things I've learned about buying winter gear for my first Canadian winter:
You need to know what's in your jacket
There was a time I would simply run into a shop and buy a jacket just because it looked good and warm.
But I've learned that there's so much more to it than that.
As this video demonstrates, you also need to check if a coat is insulated or not, what material it has inside, and whether it comes with a lifetime warranty (the good ones do!).
Another useful thing I've started looking for is whether an item has a tag suggesting what temperatures it is best for.
Winter jackets have straps … like backpacks
This is probably not news to those who have lived in Canada all their lives, but I was pretty bowled over to learn that some winter jackets come with straps!
For so long, I've been irritated by having to carry around my heavy jacket (or tie my jacket around my waist) when I'm indoors.
But with straps, you can actually wear your winter jacket around you like a backpack!
This information was an absolute game-changer for me.
Buying Canada Goose is a momentous achievement
I definitely love the look and feel of Canada Goose jackets and I would love to get one when my wallet is a bit more accommodating.
And, apparently, I'm not the only one pining for a good Canada Goose coat.
All I had to do was hop onto TikTok to find a bunch of people recording their experience buying their first Canada Goose jacket, or unboxing their new designer purchase.
I even heard that you sometimes get a "Congratulations!" from employees there when buying that first Canada Goose product.
Perhaps it does make sense, considering that some jackets cost well over $1,000!
There are affordable brands
For those of us that can't afford Canada Goose and similarly-priced jackets, there are also loads of cheaper options that do the job as effectively.
TikTok is filled with videos about the best places to buy gear at an affordable rate.
My favourite piece of advice from social media? Your first winter jacket should be from Winners or Marshalls!
Other places to watch out for are Costco, Walmart and SVP Sports for winter shopping on a budget.
Layer up!
Ever since I moved to Canada, people have been telling me how important it is to have enough layers.
However, sometimes you have to see it to believe it, and it's only by watching certain TikTok videos that I've learned just how many layers (and therefore clothes) I need to have for the winter season in Canada.I feel cold just watching some of these videos. Moral of the story? Buy enough layers and make sure some of them are real baggy.
