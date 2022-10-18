7 Aritzia Dupes For Winter You Can Find At Other Brands To Get The Same Cozy Look For Less
Same 'fit for half the price? Yes please!
Canadian retailer Aritzia is known for its chic outerwear and stylish pieces, and is a go-to spot for many, including celebs. However, the brand is known for not always being super friendly to your wallet.
Luckily, there are tons of really great Aritzia dupes available from tons of different brands that can give you the same look for a lot less.
If you've been eyeing Aritzia's fall and winter wear, here are seven dupes from brands like Zara, Joe Fresh and the GAP that will get you that same cozy style for much cheaper.
Aritzia Super Puff dupe
Aubanerie Mid-Length Puffed Winter Coat.
Price: $139
Details: People on TikTok say this coat is a great dupe for Aritzia's popular Super Puff puffer jacket.
Lookswise, the coat from Quebec brand Aubanerie has similar features, like storm cuffs with a thumbhole, slanted pockets, a high collar and a similar button design.
The Aubanerie coat is made with faux down feathers, however, while Aritzia's jacket is filled with goose down.
The Aubanierie jacket rings up at $139, a much easier price on your wallet than Aritzia's $298.
Aritzia leather leggings dupe
Reitmans High-Rise Vegan Leather Leggings.
Price: $44.92
Details: These body-hugging leggings from Reitmans are comparable to Aritzia's Wilfred Free Daria Pant, with the same liquid look and vegan leather construction.
Aritzia's leggings are made from polyurethane and nylon, while Reitmans are made mostly from polyester, although nylon and polyester are said to be similar and are both lightweight.
Both leggings feature a skinny leg and a pull-on waist and both are machine washable. While Aritzia'a will cost you $138, Reitmans' ring up at only $59.90, and are even on sale now for $44.92.
Aritzia wrap coat dupe
Zara Belted Hooded Soft Coat.
Price: $79.90
Details: This coat from Zara is super similar in style to Aritzia's Acre Robe, with both coats featuring a robe-style design, a wide hood, a matching belt and similarly-placed pockets.
It's worth noting that Aritzia's coat is made from 100% merino wool, while Zara's has a shell made from 100% polyester.
However, if it's the look you're after, Zara's comes in at a fraction of Aritzia's price at just $79.90 compared to $248.
Aritzia hoodie dupe
GAP Vintage Soft Hoodie.
Price: $69.99
Details: TikTokers say the GAP's Vintage Soft Hoodie is a lot like the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie from Aritzia, although you can get GAP's for a lot cheaper.
Both hoodies feature a drawstring hood and front pocket, and they even come in similar colours. While Aritzia's Boyfriend Hoodie is designed with an oversized fit, the GAP's Vintage Hoodie is actually a menswear item, so it's like really stealing your BF's hoodie.
The hoodies have a similar composition, with GAP's made of 77% cotton and 23% recycled polyester, while Aritzia's is made of 78% cotton and 22% polyester.
Typically, they'd ring up at nearly the same price, with the GAP's coming in at just about $10 cheaper, but right now the GAP has a promo where you can get 40% off with the code YOURS and an extra 10% off with the code TREAT, so the hoodie comes in at just $37.77 before tax.
Aritzia sweatshirt dupe
Ardene Move Half-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt.
Price: $25
Details: This pullover zip-up is nearly identical in looks to Aritzia's Polar 1/2 Zip Sweater, and even comes in similar colours.
Both sweaters feature a mock neck, dropped shoulders and a front pocket, and are both made from 100% polyester, though it's worth noting that Aritzia's is recycled.
Aritzia's iteration rings up at $78, while Ardene's comes in at just $25.
Aritzia bodysuit dupe
Forever 21 Contour V-Neck Bodysuit.
Price: $20
Details: This bodysuit from Forever 21 is a great alternative to Aritzia's Contour V-Neck Longsleeve Bodysuit, featuring a similar deep-V neckline.
Aritzia's bodysuit is made from 94% nylon and 6% elastane and has a thong-cut bottom so it's seamless.
Forever 21's bodysuit is made from 88% polyester and 12% spandex, two materials which are said to be comparable to nylon and elastane, and features a "high-leg cut."
While Aritzia's will set you back by $58, Forever 21's iteration is just $20.
Aritzia corduroy jacket dupe
Joe Fresh Corduroy Puffer Jacket.
Price: $89
Details: If you've been after the corduroy puffer look for less, look no further! This jacket from Joe Fresh is strikingly similar in style to Aritzia's Super Puff Shorty in corduroy and even comes in very similar colourways.
The Joe Fresh puffer jacket comes with a funnel neck, zipper, welt pockets and a cotton lining.
It's worth noting that it doesn't come with the removable hood, storm cuffs or cinchable hem that Aritzia's puffer jacket has, and Aritzia's will also probably keep you warmer, as it's filled with goose down and rated to -20 C.
However, the Joe Fresh jacket rings up at a fraction of the Aritzia coat at $89 versus $250, and there are also Joe Fresh coupon codes available online that can get you further discounts.