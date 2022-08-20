8 Aritzia Shopping Hacks To Help You Get The Most Bang For Your Buck
Take your shopping game to a new level!
Ready to level up your shopping game? There are so many ways you can ensure you're saving the most money you can while shopping at Aritzia.
These tips and tricks might not be super well known, but they help to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck while shopping at the Canadian chain, which is known for often having some eye-watering prices.
Before you go on your next spending spree at Aritzia, make sure to check out these eight shopping hacks that will help you save on your next haul.
Make an account
When you shop with an Aritzia account, you can get access to exclusive sales like Clientele as well as free shipping on certain orders.
While details of how to get early access to the invite-only sale haven't been confirmed by the brand, shopping frequently with an account will likely help your chances.
Be sure to also sign up for Aritzia's newsletter, so you'll know when sales start!
Take advantage of Afterpay
Aritzia uses Afterpay, meaning you can pay for items in installments rather than all at once.
It’s great if you see something you want to snag before it sells out, but don’t want to make a big payment in one go. Instead, you'll pay in four payments, charged every two weeks. The best part? No interest!
Ask the Aritzia Concierge to find items for you
If there's something you want that's sold out online, you can ask the Aritzia Concierge to find it for you in-store and ship it to you.
Most of the time, just because it's sold out online doesn't mean it's actually sold out.
Keep an eye out for seasonal sales
Aritzia usually has end-of-season sales (spring/summer, fall/winter) so keep that in mind if there's an expensive item you've been eyeing.
Shop the Aritzia Warehouse sale
If you live in Vancouver, you can shop at Aritzia's Warehouse sale, where you can find pieces from all of Aritzia's brands for 50-90% off. Unfortunately, though, the sale is only in Vancouver.
This year, the sale is on from August 31 until September 5 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.
Shop the Aritzia Outlet
You can get tons of Aritzia pieces on sale at the brand’s outlet stores.
Lucky for those who live in Ontario, there are two Aritzia outlet locations in the province: one at the Toronto Premium Outlets and one at the Outlet Collection At Niagara.
The only other outlet location is in Quebec, at the Premium Outlets in Montreal.
Get free shipping
If you're placing multiple small orders, you're likely paying an extra $7.50 for shipping every time you purchase something.
Instead of paying for shipping, bundle your purchases to get free shipping when you spend $50 or more when you're signed into your account.
Find discounted and sold out products on second-hand apps
There are tons of Aritzia pieces available on platforms like Depop and Poshmark. Oftentimes, you'll be able to find things that are like new or even brand new for way cheaper than they would be in store.
You can also find items from previous seasons that haven't been brought back to the store. Vintage Aritzia!