I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos
But the deals are worth it!
The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
Let me tell you, it was absolutely a chaotic experience but I ended up finding some great sales — which made it all worth it in the end.
Aritzia Warehouse Sale.
The sale is currently happening in the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place) which is a gigantic space that can hold a lot of people — and clothes.
As soon as I walked into the huge warehouse sale I was overwhelmed by people grabbing clothes off the racks stuffing them in their Ikea-like Aritzia bags and moving on to the next spot.
It was basically a free-for-all of Aritzia clothes and honestly, I found some hidden gems.
Crowds of people at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale.
The best clothing items I found were actually in some of the piles of unwanted clothes on the floors.
It was a pretty funny experience all things considered, but a little scavenging paid off.
Clothing on the floor at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale.
All Aritzia items are currently 50-90% off, including those iconic puffer jackets at highly discounted prices from $99 to $175.
The changing rooms were also a complete mess.
Basically, we were bunched in with a ton of people and there were more piles of clothes everywhere — but hey, I ended up finding more hidden gems in there, too.
By the end of it all, I was pretty exhausted.
I sorted through my shopping bag to pick and choose which items I actually needed or wanted before checking out.
Bags of clothing at Aritzia.
I ended up leaving with just one highly discounted item, after spending almost three hours there, but in my opinion, it was still so worth it.
I got a great deal on camel-coloured Wilfred Laramie Puffer jacket for $175 — which usually retails around $298.
My friend, on the other hand, ended up buying a whole bag full of clothes including a chunky cardigan, a checkered dress a tank top, a crewneck, and a sweater cardigan — all for around $200.