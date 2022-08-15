There's A Huge Aritzia Sale Happening Now & You Can Get 50-70% Off So Many Essentials
Don't snooze on this!
Been snoozing? You might miss out on great deals! Aritzia's "Snooze, You Lose" sale ends tonight, but if you’re in search of a bargain, you can still score 50-70% off.
The sale has tons of classic Artizia pieces marked way below their usual prices, and essentials like tees, bra tops and hoodies.
If you're still in summer mode, there are Aritzia skirts on sale like their Olive Micro Skirt, down to $29.99 from $88 in multiple colours, and tank tops like their Freshman Sleeveless Turtleneck, which is great for moving into fall and is on sale for $9.99 from $30.
You can also find summery dresses like the Viola Midi Dress, which is now half off.
However, if you're done with hot weather and waiting for crisp fall days, you can find shirt jackets, button-ups and even sweatpants, like their Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Basic Sweatpant, which are on sale for half price or less in multiple colours.
You can also get a great deal on Aritzia jeans, like the Citizens of Humanity Emannuelle jeans, which are normally $318 and are on sale for $99.
If you can't find your size online, don't fret — the sale is also available in stores. You can also call Aritzia's Concierge and ask them to find the item you're looking for in-store and have it shipped to you.
The sale ends on August 15 at 11:59 PT (or 2:59 ET). Keep in mind that anything discounted by 50% or more will be final sale.
If you're looking for items from the brand's regular-priced collection but your wallet is starting to ache, there are so many good Aritzia dupes online that both look and wear a lot like the real thing, including great alternatives for the Melina pants, Aritzia bodysuits and more!