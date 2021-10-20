8 Brands Like Aritzia You Can Shop In Canada If You Live For Stylish Basics
Have you tried any of these affordable alternatives?
When it comes to practical basics and timeless pieces, Aritzia has it down pat. Even members of the Royal Family adore the brand and often sport the latest drops. But putting together a whole new outfit at Aritzia can set us back a few hundred bucks.
If you're super into sustainability and minimalism, there are other brands you can shop for in Canada that'll give Aritzia a run for its money.
Uniqlo
Details: If you love comfy loungewear in neutral tones, Uniqlo has tons of similar items at a fraction of the price. For instance, a knit cardigan goes for $59 rather than the $148 Aritzia version.
Dynamite Clothing
Details: Dynamite has been around since the mid '80s and now the Quebec brand has 127 locations across the country. You can shop cute outfits for the office, home or a girls' night out with new arrivals dropping every week.
Kotn
Details: This Canadian company sells gender-neutral clothing in 100% Egyptian cotton, sustainably made in the Delta. You can shop cozy separates or matching sets and even socks and underwear all at an affordable price. Their sale section has items up to 50% off right now!
Frank And Oak
Details: Frank and Oak can be considered an ethical company. Their clothes (for men and women) are made with recycled materials like hemp, seawool and kapok which is five times lighter than cotton. A basic striped t-shirt will only set you back $34.
Everlane
Details: This popular US brand sells primarily online with a few brick-and-mortar stores in Canada. Everlane sells the same high-quality designs you'd find at Aritzia at roughly the same price point. For instance, this Organic Cotton Prep Shirt is $108 compared to Aritzia's $98 version.
TKEES
Details: For everyday essentials, TKEES is another go-to. The Canadian brand started out as a flip-flop company but has branched out over the years. They're now known for comfy sweatsuits and waffle jumpsuits that are perfect for lounging around the house.
& Other Stories
Details: Knits, boots, activewear, outwear. You name it, this brand has it — and it's surprisingly cheaper than Aritzia! For example, this Belted Voluminous Wool Coat is only $249 compared to a similar-looking one for $398. You can get 10% off your first order if you subscribe to their newsletter.
Kit And Ace
Details: Like Aritzia, Vancouver-based Kit and Ace also has a smart approach to sustainability. Items can run expensive (this sweater dress is $148) but they're designed to last. Right now you can get free shipping if you spend $99 or more.