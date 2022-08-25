Oak + Fort Is Having A Massive Warehouse Sale Near Toronto & Everything Is 60% Off
Here's where! 👇
Did someone say "warehouse sale?" Yes! There's a huge warehouse sale happening close to Toronto, and you can buy all your favourite Oak + Fort staples for a fraction of the cost.
If you're a fan of simple yet elegant fashion, you might want to make your way over to Oak + Fort to add a few more items to your wardrobe.
The sale will start on August 25 and end on September 5, so hurry before all the good stuff is gone!
The warehouse sale will be at Oak + Fort's Vaughan Mills location at 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr. in Vaughan.
Are you ready for the best part? Everything will be 60% off, and you can sift through anything from women's and men's apparel, accessories, homeware and more.
Also, unlike many other sales where everything great is taken within the first five seconds, Oak + Fort said, "new styles will be added daily."
The sale times vary depending on the day of the week:
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.— 7 p.m.
- Monday, September 5: 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Some other things to know is there will be no price adjustments either. Also note, "No large bags, backpacks, food or drinks are permitted inside the sale. OAK + FORT is not responsible for any lost or stolen goods inside the event space."
Enjoy shopping!