aritzia

7 Aritzia Dupes You Can Get At Other Stores That Are Way Cheaper & Look Just As Good

These alternatives are much kinder on your wallet! 💸

Trending Staff Writer
​A dress from Oak + Fort. Right: An Aritzia store.

A dress from Oak + Fort. Right: An Aritzia store.

@oakandfort | Instagram, @aritzia | Instagram

Aritzia is known for having a great selection of stylish pieces, but their prices might not always be super friendly to your wallet.

Thankfully, there are tons of great Aritzia dupes out there that look nearly identical to the real thing, with many ringing up at less than half the price.

Whether you're already shopping for fall or are still completely in summer mode, here are seven dupes for Aritzia from brands like Dynamite, Ardene and SHEIN that are so good no one will be able to tell the difference.

Oak + Fort Midi Slip Dress

Oak + Fort Midi Slip Dress.

Oak + Fort Midi Slip Dress.

Oak + Fort

Price: $58

Details: If you're looking for the perfect mid-length slip dress, Oak + Fort's Midi Slip Dress costs $58, a much cheaper option when compared to Aritzia's Only Slip Midi Dress, but equally as stylish.

Find It On Oak + Fort

SHEIN Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit

SHEIN Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit.

SHEIN Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit.

SHEIN

Price: $14

Details: For a great dupe for Aritzia's Contour '90s Bodysuit, try SHEIN's Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit, which has the same cut and a nice thick, stretchy fabric, according to reviews.

Just like Aritzia's version, SHEIN's bodysuit comes in tons of different colours to choose from, but costs much less than Aritzia's $48 option, coming in at just $14.

Find It On SHEIN

Ardene Floral Smocked Peasant Dress

Ardene Floral Smocked Peasant Dress.

Ardene Floral Smocked Peasant Dress.

Ardene

Price: $26.94

Details: Aritzia's popular Tempest Mini Dress is gorgeous, but also rings up at $158. Ardene's Floral Smocked Peasant Dress is a great alternative and comes in at way less than half the price at $26.94. There's also a brown and yellow gingham option to choose from.

Find It On Ardene

Forever 21 Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top

\u200bForever 21 Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top.

Forever 21 Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top.

Forever 21

Price: $14

Details: While you'll have to pay $68 for Aritzia's classic Sculpt Knit Squareneck Tank, Forever 21's Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top gets you the same look and ribbed texture for just $14.

Find It On Forever 21

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie

\u200bOld Navy Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie For Adults.

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie For Adults.

Old Navy

Price: $44.99

Details: Aritzia's loungewear is known for being cozy and chic, but it also comes with a slightly hefty price. Instead of paying $80 for the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie, you can get Old Navy's Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie, which is made with the same materials, for $44.99.

Find It On Old Navy

Garage Vancity Shacket

\u200bGarage Vancity Shacket.

Garage Vancity Shacket.

Garage

Price: $89.95

Details: If you're looking for a classic shirt jacket, Garage's Vancity Shacket is a great dupe for Aritzia's popular Ganna Shirt Jacket, except that Garage's version comes in at $89.95, more than half the price of Aritzia's $228.

Find It On Garage

Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants

\u200bDynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants.

Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants.

Dynamite

Price: $69.95

Details: Dynamite's Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants are a great dupe for Aritzia's viral Melina Pant, and come in at a fraction of the cost! While the Melina pants are $148, the Gisele pants are just $69.95 and also come in an array of neutral colours.

Find It On Dynamite

Happy shopping!

