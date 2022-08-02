7 Aritzia Dupes You Can Get At Other Stores That Are Way Cheaper & Look Just As Good
These alternatives are much kinder on your wallet! 💸
Aritzia is known for having a great selection of stylish pieces, but their prices might not always be super friendly to your wallet.
Thankfully, there are tons of great Aritzia dupes out there that look nearly identical to the real thing, with many ringing up at less than half the price.
Whether you're already shopping for fall or are still completely in summer mode, here are seven dupes for Aritzia from brands like Dynamite, Ardene and SHEIN that are so good no one will be able to tell the difference.
Oak + Fort Midi Slip Dress
Oak + Fort Midi Slip Dress.
Price: $58
Details: If you're looking for the perfect mid-length slip dress, Oak + Fort's Midi Slip Dress costs $58, a much cheaper option when compared to Aritzia's Only Slip Midi Dress, but equally as stylish.
SHEIN Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit
SHEIN Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit.
Price: $14
Details: For a great dupe for Aritzia's Contour '90s Bodysuit, try SHEIN's Solid Form Fitting Bodysuit, which has the same cut and a nice thick, stretchy fabric, according to reviews.
Just like Aritzia's version, SHEIN's bodysuit comes in tons of different colours to choose from, but costs much less than Aritzia's $48 option, coming in at just $14.
Ardene Floral Smocked Peasant Dress
Ardene Floral Smocked Peasant Dress.
Price: $26.94
Details: Aritzia's popular Tempest Mini Dress is gorgeous, but also rings up at $158. Ardene's Floral Smocked Peasant Dress is a great alternative and comes in at way less than half the price at $26.94. There's also a brown and yellow gingham option to choose from.
Forever 21 Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top
Forever 21 Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top.
Price: $14
Details: While you'll have to pay $68 for Aritzia's classic Sculpt Knit Squareneck Tank, Forever 21's Ribbed Sweater-Knit Crop Top gets you the same look and ribbed texture for just $14.
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie For Adults.
Price: $44.99
Details: Aritzia's loungewear is known for being cozy and chic, but it also comes with a slightly hefty price. Instead of paying $80 for the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Hoodie, you can get Old Navy's Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie, which is made with the same materials, for $44.99.
Garage Vancity Shacket
Garage Vancity Shacket.
Price: $89.95
Details: If you're looking for a classic shirt jacket, Garage's Vancity Shacket is a great dupe for Aritzia's popular Ganna Shirt Jacket, except that Garage's version comes in at $89.95, more than half the price of Aritzia's $228.
Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants
Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants.
Price: $69.95
Details: Dynamite's Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants are a great dupe for Aritzia's viral Melina Pant, and come in at a fraction of the cost! While the Melina pants are $148, the Gisele pants are just $69.95 and also come in an array of neutral colours.
Happy shopping!