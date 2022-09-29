Aritzia Jobs Are Available Across Canada Right Now & The Perks Include A Major Discount
The fashion retailer is hiring for thousands of roles, including "style advisors!"
If you're looking for a new career and happen to be an avid shopper, Aritzia jobs are available across Canada and the brand offers some seriously great perks.
The Canadian fashion retailer is hiring for thousands of positions, with tons of different roles available in B.C., Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The brand has over 2,000 openings in B.C. alone between its distribution centre, Aritzia Concierge and retail teams.
The retailer is also having a job fair at its Vancouver support office at 611 Alexander St. on October 1 and 2 from noon to 5 p.m., where you can introduce yourself and apply for one of the positions.
Other roles the brand is currently hiring for include inventory associates — who are responsible for things like processing shipments and ensuring product is stocked correctly — and service advisors — whose duties include processing transactions and packing purchases.
Aritzia is also hiring style advisors at several locations across Canada. Candidates for this role should have great style sense and be passionate about fashion, but previous retail experience isn't necessarily required.
If you don't see a position listed that's an exact fit, you can also fill out a general application outlining your skills.
Aritzia offers wages as high as $25 an hour in addition to a sizeable discount of 40% off, meaning employees can get their luxurious products for nearly half the price.
In addition to high entry wages and a discount on clothing, Aritzia also offers employees performance-based pay increases and incentives, an employee assistance program with 24/7 support and resources, health benefits and extras like discounts at hotels and restaurants for some employees.
Those working at Aritzia's support office, concierge and distribution centre will also get to enjoy perks like an in-house commissary and cafe with complimentary beverages, an in-house gym facility and dog-friendly offices where your furry friend can join you at work.
Aritzia jobs
Salary: Entry wages as high as $25 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you love shopping, have a knack for customer service or are just looking for a new career, the Canadian retailer is currently hiring for thousands of roles across the country.