6 Retail Companies Hiring In Canada Right Now That Offer Great Employee Discounts
Staff can get $$ off clothing, furniture, bath products and more! 💰
If you're looking for a job in Canada, why not start with a company that offers a great employee discount?
These companies hiring in Canada promise great deals for staff members, with many offering discounts of 40-50% off, meaning as an employee you could get their products for half the price.
There are seasonal, part-time and full-time positions open, with tons of different kinds of roles available.
Brush off that resume and check out these companies with jobs available across the country right now.
Lush
Discount: 50% off
Who Should Apply: If you love bath and body products and are passionate about helping people, animals and the planet, you might be a good fit for a role at Lush Cosmetics.
The brand offers employees a 50% discount on their products and also has staff sales throughout the year.
Aritzia
Discount: Up to 40% off
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about fashion, have a great sense of style and love customer service, Aritzia jobs are available in both part-time and full-time roles across the country.
According to the company, employees can get up to 40% off of their products, though style advisors can take advantage of the full 40% off discount, online and in-store.
Bath & Body Works
Discount: 40% off
Who Should Apply: Bath & Body Works Canada is looking for seasonal sales associates, with positions available all over Canada.
If you're someone with sales and customer service experience who loves Bath & Body Works products, you'd probably be well suited for the role.
Employees can get a 40% discount on merchandise, as well as free products that staff members can try before they launch in stores.
Urban Outfitters
Discount: 40% off
Who Should Apply: URBN, which owns Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, is hiring workers for both stores in several locations across Canada.
If you're talented in customer service and work well in a team, you might want to apply. The brand offers a 40% discount on regular-priced apparel, accessories and shoes, as well as discounts on home merchandise, beauty and more.
IKEA
Discount: 15% off
Who Should Apply: IKEA is hiring roles all over the country, looking to fill positions like cashiers, warehouse workers and more.
If you want to work for an employer that values caring for people and the planet and "togetherness," a role at the company might be for you.
IKEA offers employees a 15% discount, meaning you can save on big furniture purchases.
H&M
Discount: 25% off
Who Should Apply: H&M is hiring in multiple departments all over the country, with both part-time and full-time positions available, and the requirements for the roles vary.
The brand offers a 25% discount for employee purchases at H&M and COS stores, which may not be as much as other stores, but is a sizeable chunk of change when you consider the brand's already fairly low prices.
H&M says it also offers some additional discounts throughout the year that are exclusive to employees.
