These Canadian Companies Offer A 4-Day Workweek & All Of Them Are Hiring
Get your resume ready!
If you're looking for a new career, why not start with companies offering a coveted four-day workweek?
Many Canadian companies are adopting or trialling a work week that shortens the number of hours worked while maintaining the same salary and output.
Some have implemented a work week that sees Friday as a non-working day, meaning long weekends every week. Others have opted for a flexible schedule, with employees working one day less at different points during the week.
If this sounds right up your alley, these six Canadian companies with four-day workweeks are hiring, each has roles in multiple cities and even remote work optons available.
David Suzuki Foundation
Details: The David Suzuki Foundation has had a four-day workweek since 1990 when the foundation was started.
The company says implementing a shorter workweek has made the lives of staff better, "giving them time to rest, pursue other interests, explore nature, volunteer, enjoy the company of family and friends, and so much more."
The David Suzuki Foundation is currently hiring for several roles in Vancouver, including a social media specialist.
It also has general applications available for roles that can be done in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, or remotely.
Eidos
Details: Canadian video-game developer Eidos announced last year that it would be shifting to a four-day work schedule at its Montreal and Sherbrooke locations, going from a 40-hour workweek to a 32-hour workweek and with the studios closed on Fridays.
The company has tons of job openings at its Montreal studio in areas like animation, design and programming.
Praxis
Details: Praxis, a marketing communications agency based in Toronto, recently announced that it would be piloting a four-day workweek for six months.
According to associate partner and general manager Matt Juniper, the shift wouldn't see employees get a reduction in pay or longer working days. Instead, the company is "learning to work smarter, not longer."
It's currently looking to hire a bilingual community manager who can speak both English and French. They'd be responsible for curating social content and posting content on social networks, in addition to other tasks.
The Leadership Agency
Details: Toronto-based recruitment company The Leadership Agency tested out a four-day workweek in October 2020 and said the overall impact was really positive.
The company now operates on a four-day workweek schedule, from Monday to Thursday, and is currently hiring for tons of positions, with roles open across the country.
Blackbird Interactive
Details: Video game developer Blackbird Interactive transitioned to a four-day workweek in the first months of 2022, keeping workdays the same length and also allowing employees to choose between working from home or in the studio, or doing a combination of both.
The company is hiring for several positions in Vancouver including a programmer and VFX artist. It's also accepting general applications.
Juno College of Technology
Details: In 2021, the Juno College of Technology announced that it would be moving to a four-day workweek as part of the company's vision for 2022.
Now, all employees at the tech company work a four-day week and also get three weeks of paid vacation and seven personal days to use each year.
The company is hiring for roles in Toronto (that can also be done remotely), including a web development instructor and a growth specialist.