6 Canadian Airlines Hiring Right Now With Impressive Travel Perks For Employees
Brush off that resume!
If you're looking for a job in Canada, why not start with a company with travel benefits?
Several Canadian airlines are currently hiring across a wide range of departments in cities across the country, offering travel perks for employees that often include flight passes and discounted fares.
If you're someone who wants to work to pay for your wanderlust, one of these positions may be for you.
Give that resume an update and check out these roles currently being hired for by these Canadian airlines.
Flair Airlines
Details: Flair Airlines is currently hiring pilots, flight attendants and non-crew member positions across its departments.
According to a representative, Flair offers employees a competitive compensation package including medical and dental benefits, a defined contribution pension plan and a staff travel program.
Both pilots and flight attendants who work with Flair are able to travel anywhere on the carrier's route network, but according to the rep, all staff members of the airline have access to travel privileges on Flair's network, including special perks and discounts.
WestJet
Details: In addition to health and wellness benefits, WestJet employees can get flight privileges within 10 days of working for the airline. These include being able to fly anywhere WestJet flies on standby for $0 base fare plus taxes, as well as receiving "standby buddy passes," which can be given to others, after 180 days.
Employees can also get eight one-way 50% off confirmed flights and can fly with WestJet's partner airlines for a discounted fare after working with the airline for six months.
The airline is hiring in B.C., Toronto and Calgary for a range of positions.
Canada Jetlines
Details: Canada Jetlines is hiring cabin crew like flight attendants, first officers and captains, as well as other non-cabin crew positions.
According to Anup Anand, director of customer experience and in-flight service, cabin crew are able to fly with the airline and only pay for any associated taxes and airport fees.
Cabin crew also get "very impressive" health benefits and competitive salaries, with yearly progression in pay rates.
Air Transat
Details: Air Transat is hiring travel consultants, customer relations specialists, in-flight supervisors and more at several locations in Canada.
The airline says that in addition to a flexible insurance program, employee assistance program, sick days and vacation days, employees also get two plane tickets per year (upon hiring) and four per year after two years, as well as unlimited standby passes on Air Transat and its partners for the employee, their spouse, parents and children.
Employees can also take advantage of Transat's "blue packages," for all-inclusive stays at a great price.
Canadian North
Details: Canadian North, which serves northern Canada, says all employees are eligible for health, dental and wellness benefits, as well as a retirement program and travel perks including a free/reduced rate on flights.
The airline is hiring positions across several departments, with locations in Ontario, Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
Air Canada
Details: Air Canada offers "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry," with staff being able to take advantage of special rates on airfare for them and their family from day one of employment, as well as discounts on car rentals, hotels, vacation packages and more through the airline's partners.
Air Canada is currently hiring for over 100 positions across the country in departments including flight operations, in-flight service and information technology.