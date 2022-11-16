Air Canada Is One Of The 'World's Best Employers' For 2022 & Is Hiring For Tons Of Roles
The airline was recognized for providing excellent employment opportunities.✈️
If you're looking for a new career, where better to look than a top Canadian employer?
Air Canada was recently named one of the world's best employers for 2022, thanks to its many "excellent" employment opportunities both internationally and across Canada.
The airline was recently recognized by Forbes in its selection of the World's Best Employers 2022, a list of the 800 top employers from around the globe.
To compile the list, which was created in partnership with Statista, 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies were surveyed and asked to rate employers according to various factors, like image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits.
The list comprises the companies that received the highest scores.
Air Canada came in at number 162 on the list, a decent spot considering 800 companies from around the world were ranked.
The airline, which employs more than 19,000 people, also received recognition from Forbes for being one of Canada's best employers for diversity in 2022 and was also named one of Montreal's top employers by Mediacorp.
Air Canada jobs
Those looking to work for a top Canadian employer can start getting their resumes ready, as Air Canada is currently hiring for tons of positions across the country.
The airline has both full and part-time positions available and is hiring for roles like ramp agents, customer experience specialists, concierges, customer sales and service agents, cabin service and cleaning attendants, flight attendants and more.
Air Canada offers "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry," with staff being able to take advantage of special rates on airfare for them and their immediate family members from day one of employment.
Staff members can also get discounts on car rentals, hotels, vacation packages and more through the airline's partners.
In addition to tons of travel benefits, the airline also offers a "wide variety of benefit plans," with health and dental care, and also has a well-being platform to help employees "live [their] best life."
As for how much Air Canada workers make, roles like flight attendants are paid just over $28 per hour, so if you've always wanted to travel the world and get paid while doing it, you may have the chance!
Who is the best employer in the world?
According to Forbes, the top employer in the world for 2022 is Samsung Electronics, which is headquartered in South Korea and employs 20,000 people.
Following Samsung were the U.S. companies Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple, rounding out the top five.
Shopify was the top Canadian-based employer on the list, coming in at number 56 out of 800 companies.