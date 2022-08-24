Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Employees Can Get Impressive Travel Perks
There are jobs in cities all across Canada!
If you love to travel, why not work in an industry where you can get awesome travel perks?
There are tons of Air Canada jobs currently hiring across the country, and the company offers some great travel benefits to its employees.
The airline offers "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry," with staff being able to take advantage of special rates on airfare for them and their immediate family members from day one of employment, as well as discounts on car rentals, hotels, vacation packages and more through Air Canada's partners.
In addition to these travel benefits, the airline offers a "wide variety of benefit plans," with health and dental care, and also has a well-being platform to help employees "live [their] best life."
Air Canada says that employees "may also benefit from a retirement plan" that is designed to "provide them with greater financial security."
If you're interested in a career in the travel industry and think these perks sound great, there are tons of open positions you can apply for. There are jobs all over Canada, and you can even filter the results by your city or province.
Here are seven of the many positions Air Canada is currently hiring for.
Crew Scheduler
Location: Dorval, QC
Who Should Apply: This role is responsible for scheduling Air Canada's cabin personnel.
If you're someone with great decision-making skills and computer skills, as well as the ability to maintain records, you might be a good fit for the job.
Ramp Station Agent - Cargo
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: As a ramp station agent, you'll be managing baggage, freight, and other equipment.
There's a lot of variety involved in this role, so the ideal candidate will have to be highly adaptable and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
Customer Relations Representative
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you have a high school diploma (or the equivalent) and a strong background in customer service. Good organizational skills and time management would also be a great fit for this role, which will involve helping to retain Air Canada customers and responding to customer complaints.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: This position involves ensuring the aircraft is ready for its departure. Therefore, cleaning attendants have to be meticulous and efficient in their duties.
You should also be able to lift heavy objects and have a valid driver's licence.
Customer Experience Manager - Airports
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: As a customer experience manager, you'll be responsible for making sure Air Canada delivers on, and even exceeds, customers' expectations.
Strong interpersonal skills, good decision-making skills and the ability to work a flexible schedule are required for the role.
Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist - Airport
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: In addition to fluency in both English and French, candidates for this role should have excellent communication and problem-solving skills, must also be available for the possibility of early morning shifts.
Concierge
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The Air Canada concierge is responsible for ensuring that the airline's premium customers have a simple and easy airport experience while creating a sense of comfort and recognition for them.
Candidates for this role should have excellent customer service skills, superior leadership skills and possess a strong attention to detail.