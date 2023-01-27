Air Canada Was Just Named One Of The Best Employers For 2023 & They're Hiring Right Now
Some positions pay over $28 an hour! 🛩
If you're looking for a new job, where better to look than one of the country's best employers? Enter Air Canada.
The airline was just named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes for 2023 and is currently hiring for tons of roles, including airport jobs, flight attendant positions, and remote jobs.
Air Canada was recognized for its "commitment to providing excellent employment opportunities for employees in Canada," and this year marks the eighth year in a row the airline earned the title.
According to Forbes, the ranking was based on a survey of over 12,000 Canadians who work for companies that have at least 500 employees.
Canucks were asked to rate aspects of their employer like working conditions, the potential for growth and work-life balance.
They were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to friends and family.
This isn't the first time Air Canada has been recognized in recent months. It was also named among the World's Best Employers 2022, a list of the 800 top employers from around the globe, in November.
However, while Air Canada clearly has a good reputation among employees, the airline may not be too hot with passengers at the moment. It was ranked as one of the worst airlines in North America for being on time and has received a lot of backlash over lost luggage complaints and delayed flights lately.
Last year, the carrier was also singled out by Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who called Air Canada "the worst airline in North America," after saying the airline "kicked" him out of his first-class seat during a flight.
Air Canada careers
If you're looking to take your career to new heights, you might want to start getting your resume ready, as Air Canada is currently hiring for tons of positions across the country.
Air Canada jobs are available in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, B.C. and more, and there's even the opportunity to work from home.
Some of the open positions include flight attendant jobs, ramp station agents working with Air Canada cargo, and other airport jobs like customer experience specialists and equipment technicians.
Many of the jobs don't also require a degree. With some, like flight attendant roles, you can make over $28 an hour.
Air Canada also offers a great employee travel program, which has been called one of the most generous in the airline industry.
One of the best perks is that employees are able to take advantage of special rates on airfare for themselves and their immediate family members from day one of their employment.
Staff members can also get discounts on car rentals, hotels, vacation packages and more through the airline's partners.
In addition to its many travel benefits, the airline also offers a "wide variety of benefit plans," with health and dental care, and also has a well-being platform to help employees "live [their] best life."
Sound like the perfect opportunity? If you want to work for one of Canada's top employers, you can go to the Air Canada career website to apply.