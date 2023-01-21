This Is What The Food On A First-Class Air Canada Flight Looks Like & It's Surprisingly Luxe
It's pretty fancy. 👀
Have you ever wondered what a first-class flight in Canada is like?
TikTokers are sharing their experience of flying in Air Canada's highest cabin class, including the meals they were served during their flight, and they're actually super luxe.
While Air Canada doesn't technically have a "first class," the airline's Signature Class is its highest and most-luxurious cabin class, and could be considered comparable.
In Signature Class, formerly known as international business class, passengers get to enjoy onboard meals curated by the airline's award-winning chefs, like Quebec chefs Jerome Ferrer and Antonio Park and Vancouver-based chefs David Hawkesworth and Vikram Vij.
According to Air Canada, fliers in this class are served an all-inclusive meal crafted by one of the chefs, which features a hot casserole, appetizer, salad, dessert, a bread roll, cheese, and crackers.
They also get a hot snack served mid-flight, a snack basket that's available throughout the journey, and bar service that includes tea, coffee, wine, and Laurent-Perrier champagne.
What each meal consists of varies by route, with the meals often taking inspiration from the destination, but you can check what's being served on your flight online.
For those not travelling, TikTokers have been sharing what they were served on their Air Canada first-class flight, and the meals may not be what you expect.
TikToker Dr. Hobs, @ghobs, shared his in-flight meal experience on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Qatar.
For the starter, Hobs was served a snack of nuts and cabernet sauvignon.
For the first course, he was served a dish of calamari, which he gave a "12/10," with a side of salad.
For the main course, he was served a dish simply described as a "gourmet chicken meal," which appeared to consist of chicken with rice and vegetables.
For dessert, he was served a "fancy chocolate dessert," that appeared to be chocolate mousse, which he gave a 15/10.
Another clip shared on the app by Brittany of @savouringthesix showed the in-flight meal experience on a flight from Italy to Toronto.
The three-course meal began with an appetizer of salmon rillettes, marinated fennel and carrots, which was served with a green salad and warm bread.
The main course was chicken breast with chicken jus served over basmati rice with stewed eggplant, which Brittany described as "so good."
For dessert, she was served an apple tart and a hot drink, and was also served a snack later on in her flight.
@savouringthesix
Wildly privileged video, but come along for the ride 💕 #aircanada #firsrclass #italy #firstclasstravel #eattherich #torontofoodie #torontofoodblogger
As for how much this costs? Dr. Hobs shared that his flight with Air Canada came to a whopping $15,200, likely round-trip.
While the second video didn't include details about the cost, a flight from Rome, Italy, to Toronto on January 31 in Air Canada's Signature Class rings up at $6,249 one-way.
While it's definitely on the pricey side, it might be worth it for a much more luxe experience than what you'd get in economy class with Air Canada.
