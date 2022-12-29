TikToks Show What 'First Class' Is Like On Air Canada vs. WestJet & Which Is Worth The Money
One seems to be better bang for your buck. ✈️
Looking to upgrade your travel experience? Canadian airlines offer premium cabin services that make travelling so much more luxurious, but which is actually the best?
TikTokers are sharing what it's like to fly "first class" with Air Canada and WestJet, and one airline seems to offer a way better experience.
It's worth noting that both Air Canada and WestJet technically don't offer first class, with business class being the highest cabin level available.
However, these videos look at the top tiers of travel on both carriers, which could be considered comparable to first class on other airlines.
Here's how they both compare.
Air Canada - Zurich to Toronto
@hello.nickeyy
As usual, more details in Instagram description! #travel #travelblogger #luxurytravel #businessclasstravel #traveltheworld #canadian #travelhacking #traveltips #happylife #businessclass #aircanada #travelcanada
TikTok user @hello.nickeyyy shared her experience flying in Air Canada's Signature Class on board the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The cabin, formerly known as International Business Class, is offered on select flights and aircraft and is a step up from Air Canada's classic business class cabin.
In the video, Nickey said they took the Dreamliner from Zurich, Switzerland, to Toronto.
As shown in the clip, those who fly in this cabin receive a complimentary amenity bag from Air Canada that contains toothpaste, a toothbrush, mouthwash, a floss pick, lip balm, hand lotion, an eye mask, socks, ear plugs, a cloth for cleaning glass and a travel essentials kit by home scents brand Vitruvi.
The seats in this class are individual, pod-style, lie-flat seats, with dimmable windows and a touchscreen where you can turn your chair into a massager and adjust your seat.
Each seat also has its own table, which can be pulled out as a space to work on and is covered with a crisp white sheet for meals.
"For this flight, we had dinner and a light meal right before we landed," said Nickey. As shown in the video, the meal consisted of an appetizer, a main course of sea bass fillet, and a fruit dessert, along with drinks.
Air Canada - Toronto to Vancouver
@leyla_bulatova
Flying first Class From Toronto to Vancouver with Air Canada Price reveal in the end Let’s set the expectations you probably will be the only one under 60. On a bright side you are provided with complimentary bedding and you can lie down and sleep the whole way way through but . We are here to inhale the luxe The menu was a nice touch. We love to flip though the pages. the food selection was mediocre but the booze selection was great To elevate the experience you have to hold hands during take off it’s a rule complimentary noise reduction headphones were it. FYI in order to access movie selection you have to purchase wire headphones in economy if you didn’t bring your own. $15 savings right here As much as I love the white cloth service the food was okay at best. Yogurt, cold fruits were nice but the omelet with tomato sauce was nothing to write home about. Short cuts is my fav genres. Then I slept to be fresh and bubbly for the whole day in Vancouver $ 1500 for 5 hours is it really worth it ? #Toronto #TorontoTok #flyingfirstclass #firstclassflight #firstclass #aircanadatoronto #aircanada
In another clip, user @leyla.bulatova shared her experience flying "first class" with Air Canada from Toronto to Vancouver.
As a downside, she mentions that if you travel in this cabin "you will probably be the only person under 60," but on the bright side, she noted the complimentary duvet and bedding making sleeping comfortable on the airline, as well as the "great" alcohol selection.
She also shared that passengers received complimentary noise-reduction headphones, a step up from economy, where you have to purchase your own set of earbuds if you forget to bring some.
She also shared at the end of her video that the experience cost her $1,500 total for five hours of flying.
WestJet - Toronto to Barcelona
@hello.nickeyy
Full breakdown on Instagram @hello.Nickeyy #travelblog #travelblogger #westjet #canadiantravel #traveltiktok #businessclass #businessclasstravel #travelspain #barcelona #canadianairlines #travellife #traveltips #yyz #firstclassflight #luxurytravel #luxurytravels
For a comparable experience to Air Canada's Signature Class, WestJet's business class onboard its 787 Dreamliner seems to offer many of the same features.
User @hello.nickeyyy also shared her experience flying on WestJet's Dreamliner going from Toronto to Barcelona.
Like on Air Canada, WestJet fliers also receive a complimentary amenity kit, although this one comes in a stylish Matt & Nat bag.
In the kit, passengers receive an eye mask, socks, ear plugs, lip balm, lotion and a refreshing moist towelette.
Nickey shared that her red-eye flight included a welcome drink of either orange juice or champagne, a snack, a light meal and breakfast of fruit, a pastry, and an omelet with sausage and ratatouille.
WestJet - Calgary to Paris
@legallycharlie
come fly with me to Paris, on west jet’s dreamliner 787-9 #cdg #yyc #businessclass #westjet #comeflywithme #westjetter #aviation #fyp #flywithme
In another clip, TikToker @legallycharlie shared her experience flying in this cabin with WestJet on a trip from Calgary to Paris, detailing the offers and perks of the cabin.
As shown in the video, the business class seats on board WestJet's 787 Dreamliner are very similar to the life-flat pod-style seats offered by Air Canada, with a similar touchscreen for adjusting the seat or starting the massage chair and dimmable windows.
Charlie also shared a snap of what her meals looked on board the flight, with one course of chicken, potatoes and broccoli and later a breakfast that included fruit, eggs and a croissant.
WestJet vs. Air Canada. Which one is better?
While business class on Air Canada and WestJet are certainly comparable, with many similar features and perks, depending on where you're flying, one airline may give you better bang for your buck.
For example, a flight from Toronto to Vancouver in January in business class on board WestJet's Dreamliner would set you back by $1,436, taking just over seven hours and including a stop in Calgary, where you'd have to switch to a premium economy cabin before continuing to Vancouver.
However, with Air Canada, you could spend $1,398 to fly business class with the same lie-flat seats for the same flight, but with the benefit of being on a non-stop flight that'll take five hours instead of seven.
Many in the comments also seemed to agree that Air Canada had better offerings.
"Air Canada is sooo much better," one commenter wrote on a video of WestJet's business class.
"For $4,000, that's a rip off compared to what [Air Canada's] giving," wrote another.
Besides what may be slightly better offerings in price, it looks like overall you'll get a super luxe travel experience no matter which airline you choose to fly with.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.