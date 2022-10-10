This TikTok Shows How You Can Get More Money Back From Air Canada If You Know Your Rights
If you've ever had your flight delayed or cancelled, you probably know just how much of a stressful situation it can be, particularly when it ends up eating into your vacation time and costing you extra.
Over on TikTok, Reetu Maz, who goes by the handle @ree2mz, shows how you can get some sweet compensation for the travel hassle.
"Hey Air Canada, my flight was delayed for almost an entire day. What are you going to do about this?" Maz asks an "Air Canada" employee, played by another version of herself.
"We can give you a $400 voucher, or if you want to cancel your trip we can give you a refund for the unused portion of your ticket," the employee answers.
"I want more than that," responds Maz.
"According to your website and Air Passenger Protection Regulations, since my flight was delayed over nine hours, I can get $1,000," she informs the employee. "I can also be placed in a hotel, transportation included, and get vouchers for free drinks and meals."
The reluctant employee then hands something to her.
"Here you go. How did you know about this?" she asks.
"I follow Reetu on Tik Tok," she responded.
"Hate TikTok," grumbles the employee.
In the comments section, someone mentioned that it's "not that easy" to get compensation when you call the airline.
"You need to do [it] in person," advised Maz. "It's your best option."
Another commenter chimed in with some advice. "Another option — trip insurance," they wrote. "Better coverage and no fighting with the airline," which Maz agreed with.
The more you know!
