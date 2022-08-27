NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A 'Harry Potter' Star Slammed Air Canada & Said It's The 'Worst Airline In North America'

The carrier apparently kicked the star out of first class. 😬

Matthew Lewis at Harry Potter World. Right: Matthew Lewis and his dog.

@mattdavelewis | Instagram

Where's the floo powder when you need it? Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada after a disruptive flight, calling it "the worst airline in North America."

Lewis — who played the character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie franchise — took to Twitter on Friday, August 26, to call out the airline following some issues he says he had on a flight to Toronto.

"Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something," he told his 1.4 million followers.

Lewis says the Canadian carrier "kicked" him out of his first class seat "to back of plane" when he arrived at the departure gate.

According to the British actor, Air Canada "literally" tore his ticket up and provided no explanation other than to say the flight was fully booked.

Narcity has reached out to the airline for more details about what happened on the flight. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.

The carrier did respond to Lewis' tweet, which had over 100 retweets, over 300 comments and responses, and almost 900 likes as of Saturday morning.

"Hi Matthew, we regret hearing this. Please send us a DM with further details of the issue, we'll see if we can help from here," the airline's Twitter account wrote.

Later, the Harry Potter star retweeted a message from one of his followers which said, "Ugh so sorry this happened to you! [Air Canada] are the worst. They refused to take my luggage in London, had to pay $500 cad to get it shipped to Toronto. Still won’t reply to my emails. Good luck, hope you make it!"

The actor told CTV that he had not made it to Pearson Airport in Toronto yet, but described the airline's customer service as "s***e."

"And we as a society should not be okay with normalizing the profiteering of overbooking and kicking people off flights," he added.

Lewis told his followers on Twitter that his return flight has "thankfully" been booked with WestJet. "Besides a hull loss, I can’t see how it’d be much worse tbh," he wrote.

The English actor is scheduled to attend this year's Fan Expo on August 27 and 28 in Toronto.

Canada's airlines and airports continue to face criticism from some travellers amid lengthy delays and regular cancellations. On several recent occasions, Canada's airline and airport delays have been ranked among the worst in the world.

