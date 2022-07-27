7 Magical Places In Canada Where You Can Live Out Your 'Harry Potter' Dream In Real Life
Accio Butterbeer! 🍺⚡️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
Calling all Harry Potter fans! If you want to feel like a bona fide witch or wizard, there are so many magical places and events you can visit across Canada.
You'll think you've stepped into a store in Diagon Alley or into the world of Fantastic Beastswhen touring some of these spots, so get ready to leave your muggle life behind.
Without further ado, mystical stores selling Harry Potter merchandise, eateries serving up Butterbeer, treats fit for the Hogwarts Great Hall and immersive events await!
Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature
Price: $35 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like Newt Scamander at this enchanting exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum that "explores the links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the remarkable animals in our natural world."
You'll be able to see a niffler burrow and view props from the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films.
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto bakery sells Harry Potter-themed sweets and desserts like cupcakes, cakes and cookies.
You can get a Hogwarts letter cookie or a birthday cake just like the one Hagrid made Harry (misspellings and all). Be sure to wash it all down with some refreshing Butterbeer!
The Common Room
The Common Room.
$206+/night
Neighbourhood: Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're sleeping in the Hogwarts castle at this condo in Victoria, B.C.
The aptly-named Common Room will have you feeling like a true Gryffindor with its brick walls, Harry Potter-inspired furniture and very own house elf.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Potion Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1211 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can drink magical cocktails and potions at this mystical bar in Calgary.
The Potion Room's menu is full of "elixirs and grubs" like Jinxed Jerk Tacos, Butter Beer Popcorn and a cocktail called "Goblin's Piss" that comes served in a cauldron with dry ice.
Wizard Market
Price: 💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 346, Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Wizard Market in Toronto sells everything from Harry Potter-themed wands and pins to authentic robes and goblets.
You'll find unique items here like a chocolate frog necklace and a teacup painted with the Grim. "Remember that wizards get priority but we always find room for muggles too," says owner Myke Stoel.
The Wizard's Den
Price: $40 per person
When: Until August 14, 2022
Address: 4875 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like Harry, Hermione and Ron at this immersive potion class experience in Vancouver.
Said to be "atheatre show meets an escape room with cocktails," the Insta-worthy event will see you solve riddles and clues to unlock ingredients for potions and spells.
Curiosa
Price: 💸💸
Address: 320 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical store in downtown Toronto will make you feel like you've landed in Diagon Alley.
The store sells tons of Harry Potter-related merchandise, including a Hufflepuff wax seal set, chocolate frogs and a replica of the Marauder's Map.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.