harry potter

A 'Harry Potter' Yule Ball Is Coming To Canada & It'll Be An Evening Of Pure Magic

Get ready to dance and drink Butterbeer!

Trending Staff Writer
​Stanislav Yanevski and Emma Watson in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' Right: The Yule Ball in 'Harry Potter.'

Harry Potter | Facebook, Warner Movies On Demand | YouTube

Who hasn't dreamt of attending the magical Yule Ball celebration in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire? If you're someone who's always wanted to dance and drink Butterbeer at a wizard ball, you'll soon have the chance!

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is coming to Canada for the first time ever, and it promises to be an enchanting party where you can "participate in iconic and beloved moments inspired by J.K. Rowling's magical stories and scenes from the Harry Potter film series."

The festive event by Warner Bros. and entertainment discovery platform Fever will take place in Montreal, transforming Salon 1861 into a "wondrous" winter ball "honoring the iconic Triwizard tradition."

Features of the party include a dazzling dance floor, delicious themed treats perfect for the magical occasion (including Butterbeer!), "spellbinding" performances, themed activities and a Yule market where you can shop for wands, robes and gifts.

The event will have tons of elements of the Wizarding World, so if you haven't seen the movies yet, you might want to watch them before you go!

While there's no specific dress code for the event, guests are encouraged to don formal wizarding wear and costumes inspired by the world of Harry Potter, or the colours of their favourite Hogwarts house.

Tickets for the ball go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, but you can sign up for the waitlist to secure early tickets.

Prices have not yet been listed for the event.

The ball will operate with daily sessions each lasting about two hours and guests must be 12 years old or older to attend.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

Price: TBD

When: From November 2022

Address: Salon 1861, 550 Ave. Richmond, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can dance and enjoy magical treats at this spellbinding ball inspired by the world of Harry Potter!

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible.

Website

