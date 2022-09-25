Here's Which 'Harry Potter' House You'd Be In, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Are you a brave Gryffindor or a witty Ravenclaw?
Ever wondered which Hogwarts house the sorting hat would place you in? Maybe you embody Hufflepuff traits, or maybe you're more like a Ravenclaw. Well, here's a way to find out.
According to Toronto astrologer Tara Greene, the four Hogwarts houses in the Harry Pottermovies correspond to the four elements of astrology — water, fire, air and earth.
Certain traits of each zodiac sign also closely align with the traits of each Harry Potter house, so you could get an idea of which house the sorting hat might place you in, were you a Hogwarts student.
Curious if you'd find yourself wearing red, green, yellow or blue? Here's which Hogwarts house you'd likely end up in, based on your zodiac sign.
Gryffindor
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.' Right: The Gryffindor house crest.
According to Wizarding World Digital, Gryffindors are the “pluckiest and most daring” students and demonstrate qualities like courage, bravery and determination.
The house was named after Godric Gryffindor and corresponds to the element of fire, according to Greene.
It’s said that if you’re placed in Gryffindor, you’re likely someone who stands up for others and may be known as a class clown.
Signs in Gryffindor
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
According to Greene, Aries are “risk takers” who love “danger and thrills,” much like Harry, Hermione and Ron (or as their behaviour throughout the eight Harry Pottermovies would have you believe).
Aries, a fire sign, are also natural adventurers, Greene says. “They’re strong individuals.”
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leo, also a fire sign, is ruled by the sun, and always "want to be centre stage,” says Greene.
“They’ve got to feel like they’re special.”
As a fixed fire sign, Leos don’t really like change. “They want to be the boss,” Greene says. “They want to do something where they feel like, ‘OK, I run the show.’”
Sound like anyone familiar? While Harry was overall a pretty humble character (the years spent living in a closet under the stairs probably contributed to this) he definitely was the centre of attention during his time at Hogwarts.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
The last of the fire signs, Sagittarius is also an adventurous sign.
“They like education. They like to learn new things,” says Greene. “They’re always wanting to learn.”
Sagittarius is the half human, half horse (aka, a Centaur) sign, and typically have a love for animals, Greene says.
The sign’s adventurous spirit, love for animals and constant quest for knowledge may remind you of a famous Gryffindor – one Hermione Granger.
Hufflepuff
Robert Pattinson in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' Right: The Hufflepuff house crest.
The Hufflepuff house is where you’ll find the “most trustworthy” and “hardworking” students, according to Wizarding World.
Interestingly, the house is also said to have produced the least number of dark witches and wizards.
Founded by Helga Hufflepuff, the house values hard work, patience, loyalty and fairness, and corresponds to the element of earth.
Signs in Hufflepuff
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
"Taurus values are exactly what Hufflepuff is all about," says Greene.
"They're steadfast, patient, work hard and enjoy the fruits of their labour totally."
"Taurus are rocks," she continues. "They don't like change and will work hard to get to their goals."
She says that the "steady nature" of Taurus leads to "tremendous heroism," much like that of Cedric Diggory and Nymphadora Tonks, two famously brave Hufflepuffs.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgo, an earth sign, is adaptable and likes change. Virgos are typically very organized and humble, says Greene.
Virgos typically don’t like things that are "lavish or expensive," she continues, and are more down-to-earth and grounded, like the badger, the symbol of Hufflepuff.
“They don’t like anything in excess,” she says. “They want practicality.”
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Capricorns are “earthy, they’re very serious and responsible,” says Greene. “[They] are very patient and persistent, they aim for their goals.”
According to Greene, Capricorns "tend to be a bit solitary," but they embody the hardworking spirit that the Hufflepuff house is known for and often have big, ambitious goals.
Ravenclaw
Evanna Lynch in 'Harry Potter.' Right: The Ravenclaw house crest.
The Ravenclaw house is where you’d find the brainiest and brightest witches and wizards at Hogwarts (except for Hermione, of course).
The house values intelligence, creativity and wit, according to Harry Potter Wiki, and corresponds to the element of air.
Those who find themselves in Ravenclaw would have demonstrated excellent wisdom and a desire for knowledge.
Famous Ravenclaw members include Gilderoy Lockhart and Garrick Ollivander, the owner of Ollivander’s, where many witches and wizards purchase their wands.
Signs in Ravenclaw
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and change.
It makes sense, then, that Geminis don’t like to be fixed or in one state – they’re like “free spirits,” Greene says, a quality found in the character Luna Lovegood, another well-known Ravenclaw member.
“They like information,” she says. “They’d like to be thinking or talking or engaged socially.”
“They need to be stimulated.”
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Air sign Libra is "the sign of relationships, harmony and balance," says Greene. "They are excellent communicators and go-betweens."
Air in astrology is linked to intellect, with air signs typically said to be thinkers and doers.
"Air is information," says Greene. She says that air signs need to be in places that are up high, so Libras would likely feel right at home in the Ravenclaw common room, which is located at the top of one of Hogwart's towers.
Ruled by Venus, Libras are "social mavens," according to Greene, a quality of many well-known Ravenclaws, including Lockhart.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
According to Greene, Aquarius is ruled by the "quirky" planet Uranus.
Aquarians typically aren’t people who like to run with the crowd, she says, instead preferring things that are “very unique and individual.”
They can also be “detached and scientific,” and “nerdy,” and are often people who march to the beat of their own drums.
As an intellectual sign, they like things that engage their minds. “They want to learn,” says Greene.
They’d likely feel right at home in Ravenclaw!
Slytherin
Tom Felton in 'Harry Potter.' Right: The Slytherin house crest.
As you know if you’ve read the books or seen the Harry Potter movies, Slytherin gets a bad rep thanks to the many dark witches and wizards that have come from of the house. However, this doesn’t mean that all in Slytherin are bad.
The animal of Slytherin is a serpent, and the house corresponds to the element of water, Greene says.
It’s said that Slytherins tend to be “ambitious, shrewd," and "destined for greatness.”
Signs in Slytherin
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
According to Greene, Cancer has to do with family and ancestry, which is fitting for the Slytherin house, which was mainly made up of “pure bloods” and placed an importance on retaining magical ancestry.
The water sign also enjoys seclusion and would likely be comfortable hanging out in the Slytherin common room, which is said to be located in the dungeons of Hogwarts under the lake.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Scorpios are intense and obsessive, and the sign has to do with some of the most powerful forces in life, says Greene, like money, power, control and secrecy.
Ruled by Mars, Scorpios can be drawn to dangerous things. Scorpio is the sign of death and rebirth, themes that snakes have also been associated with.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
The last water sign, Pisces is the most psychic of the zodiac signs, according to Greene, and typically like anything having to do with ghosts and spiritual places.
Pisces people tend to be quieter, introverted, and often enjoy solitude — fitting qualities for the house of Slytherin.