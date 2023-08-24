Here's Where You Should Take Your Next Vacation, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Your next travel destination could be written in the stars. ✨
In need of a vacation? Instead of endlessly searching for destinations, why not leave the trip planning to the stars?
Expedia and Hotels.com have put together a list of travel destinations for each zodiac sign, whether you're a busy Capricorn, an intense Scorpio or an adventure-loving Aries.
With activities and hotel recommendations based on each zodiac's traits, all that's left do to is book! Here's where you'll want to go, based on your zodiac sign.
Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)
Price: $1,295+ per night
Address: 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA
Why You Need To Go: Attention-loving Leos "like to be seen," says Expedia -- so where better for them to travel to than the glittering world of Tinseltown?
Drama-loving Leos will find tons of exciting attractions in Hollywood, like taking in a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, seeing a Broadway musical at the Pantages Theatre, or seeing Hollywood stars at the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- and even getting their own!
In Hollywood, Leos will want to check into the Beverly Hills Hotel, aka the spot for Hollywood’s brightest lights and "the ultimate beacon of glamour."
Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Price: $521+ per night
Address: Herengracht 255, 1016 BJ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Why You Need To Go: Organized and down-to-earth Virgos will appreciate the "clean lines, efficient layout, and beautiful canals" of Amsterdam, says Expedia.
With a "penchant for details" and taking "delight in organization," Virgos will enjoy the city's many things to do and see, including cultural attractions like museums and art exhibits, one-of-a-kind boutiques, stylish cafes and galleries, and incredible restaurants, when planning their trip.
For a place to stay, Virgos will want to book a room at the Hoxton Amsterdam, whose minimalist design and chic, warm décor is the perfect fit for the Earth sign.
Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)
Price: $635 per night
Address: 51-57 rue de Courcelles, Paris, France
Why You Need To Go: Attention Libras -- Paris is calling your name!
The air signs love connecting with others and are admirers of beauty and artwork. Where better for a vacation, then, than the bustling art-filled city of love?
Ruled by Venus, and lovers of the refined, Libras would love seeing artistic masterpieces at the Louvre, or people-watching while at a Parisian cafe.
To end the night, Expedia recommends Libras check into L'Hotel du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe, a five-star stay with elegant furnishings in the heart of all the action.
Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
Price: $267+ per night
Address: 717 Orleans St., New Orleans, LA
Why You Need To Go: Described as "mythical and mysterious" Scorpios gravitate towards "awe-inspiring experiences with a heaping of intrigue," says Expedia.
New Orleans delivers just that. The one-of-a-kind U.S. city is famous for its Creole cuisine, century-old oaks, trams and music, known as the cradle of jazz.
However, it's also famously haunted and is home to tons of spooky spots intense Scorpios will want to explore, specially in and around the French Quarter, the city's oldest neighbourhood.
For a place to stay, Scorpios will want to look to the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, which is said to house. a few ghosts of its own.
Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)
Price: $339+ per night
Address: Inaricho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, 600-8022, Japan
Why You Need To Go: Untamed Sagittarius, the travellers of the zodiac, are adventurous and enjoy unique experiences. For these reasons, the star sign would likely find exactly what they're after on a trip to Kyoto, Japan.
As nature lovers who are "happy to immerse themselves in unfamiliar surroundings," Sagittariuses will enjoy the opportunities to take in the stunning scenery, like at the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove (one of Kyoto’s top sights) and explore the many temples in the area.
For a place to rest their head, Sags will want to book into the Good Nature Hotel in Kyoto, where they'll "appreciate the tranquility" of the hotel while "enjoying unique elements like the eclectic rooms or the garden terrace," says Expedia.
Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 20)
Price: $595+ per night
Address: 20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave., New York, NY
Why You Need To Go: Known as the go-getters of the zodiac, Capricorns will want to vacation in a place that's just as bustling and high-energy as they are.
New York City provides the perfect spot for the sign, with the hub destination offering seemingly endless things to do for busy Caps.
For one, Capricorns will feel right at home at the top of the Empire State Building, a site nearly as high as their goals.
Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns give off major CEO energy, according to Expedia. For a place to stay that matches this, the travel company recommends The Times Square EDITION, a luxe hotel right in the heart of Times Square and the hustle and bustle.
Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 18)
Price: $234+ per night
Address: Derb Sidi Ahmed ou Moussa - Bab Doukala, Marrakech, 40000
Why You Need To Go: Lovers of the unique and individual, Aquarius will appreciate the incredible diversity and richness of Marrakech, Morocco.
"Aquarians are culture creatures and delight in immersing themselves in completely different surroundings," says Expedia. Here, the air signs can enjoy the history of the Medina (the old city), exploring bustling marketplaces and bazaars and unique activities like a hot air balloon experience.
A stay at the Riad Olema and Spa completes the trip, providing an otherwordly place for Aquarians to turn in for the night.
Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)
Price: $1,125 per night
Address: North Malé Atoll, Amingiri, Kaafu Atoll, 08540
Why You Need To Go: As a water sign, it makes sense for Pisces to vacation surrounded by water.
The Maldives offers incredible swimming in bright turquoise blue waters and watersports sure to soothe any Pisces' heart. A quieter sign less likely to want to hang with crowds, the secluded nature of the area provides the perfect place for the sign to unwind.
Expedia recommends checking into the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort, where they can "dream the day away."
Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)
Price: $1,130+ per night
Address: 110, Tambon Ko Kut, Ko Kut District, Trat 23000, Thailand
Why You Need To Go: Always down for an adventure, Aries will love the culture, tours and sightseeing that can be found in Thailand.
On the island of Koh Kood, the energetic activity lovers can enjoy activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking and hiking to waterfalls.
Soneva Kiri, a five-star beach resort on the island, provides even more activities for adventurous Aries, including aerial yoga and treepod dining.
Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)
Price: $441+ per room
Address: Località Vescine, 53017 Radda in Chianti SI, Italy
Why You Need To Go: The ideal getaway for Taurus is "a mix of luxury and relaxation," according to Expedia, making a trip to the Tuscan countryside the perfect escape.
Lovers of beauty, art and indulgence, Taurus can enjoy wine tours, the stunning scenery of the Italian region and, of course, delicious Italian food.
The Earth sign also appreciates a place where they can relax -- for the place to do just that, Expedia recommends staying at Il Borgo di Vescine, a four-star hotel serving fresh local fare, farm-to-table breakfast buffet, and an attached vineyard property.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Price: $363+ per night
Address: 12 Darling Dr., Sydney, NSW, Australia
Why You Need To Go: Known as the social butterflies of the zodiac, it's no surprise that bubbly Gemini would feel right at home in a hub city.
Sydney, Australia, is a bustling destination with endless things to do, perfect for highly-wired Gemini, who changes their mind constantly and prefers things not to be set in stone.
In Sydney, it's recommended that Geminis book a stay at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour, a hotel with a central location in the city that makes it easy to get in on the action.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Price: $260 per night
Address: 45 Fitzroy St., Charlottetown, PEI
Why You Need To Go: Cancer, a water sign, loves to be near water (naturally) and islands, making a staycation in Prince Edward Island a perfect choice.
With tradition and comfort important to the sign, the cozy destination will make them feel right at home, also offering the serenity and laid-back atmosphere the sign loves.
For a charming attraction in the area, Cancers can check out Green Gables Heritage Place, the idyllic farmstead that inspired author Lucy Maud Montgomery to create Ann of Green Gables.
For a comfortable place to stay, Cancers will want to check into the Fitzroy Hall, a cozy B&B with roaring fireplaces, plush wing-backed chairs, and a communal dining room area.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.