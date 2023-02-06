A TikToker Matched Canadian Cities To Their Zodiac Signs & Some Are Too Accurate
"Scorpios are going to get mad at me for this one."
If you think each Canadian city has its own distinct "personality," you're not alone.
A comedian on TikTok decided to match 12 Canadian cities to their zodiac signs, and some of the pairings are hilariously on point.
Hilary Henderson, on TikTok @hilaryhcomedy, determined the astrological signs of cities in Canada based on some of their classic traits and a few shots were definitely fired.
From earth signs like Taurus to water signs like Scorpio, here's what the star signs of 12 Canadian cities would be.
Aries
She started off at the beginning of the zodiac with Aries (March 21 - April 19).
"Aries, you're the biggest, you're the baddest — you're Toronto," she said.
"If you're not an Aries, you don't understand why they're so self-important and kind of angry all the time, and that's exactly the energy Toronto emits."
Taurus
Next, Henderson matched Taurus (April 20 - May 20) to the southern Ontario city of Guelph.
"Taurus babies get to stay at home in Guelph with their comfy blankets and fresh garden produce, no traffic and no one to annoy you, and maybe you get to see a cow," she said.
"Happy Taurus!"
Gemini
For Geminis (May 21-June 20), Henderson decided on a French Canadian city.
"Geminis, you're always talking, you're eccentric, you're Quebec City!" she said.
"Every time I'm here I feel overwhelmed but I always have a good time, and that's exactly how I feel around Geminis." Fair!
Cancer
Moving on to a water sign, Henderson gave "emotional" Cancer (June 21 - July 22) a place in Atlantic Canada.
"Cancer, you emotional b*tch," she began. "You know I needed to put you near water. You're Halifax."
"You're sensitive, you're beautiful, you're off in your own little world," she said of the sign.
Leo
Henderson then moved on to Leo (July 23 - August 22), a sign that's a lover of finer things.
"Leo, you're Vancouver," she said. "Glitz, glamour, luxury."
"We get it, you think you're the best, but everybody wants to stop hearing about it. But then you spend some time with them and you're like, 'Damn it, they are the best,'" she said.
Virgo
For Virgo (August 23 - September 22), Henderson decided on something a "bit boring."
"Virgo, you little control freaks," she begins in the clip. "I put you guys in Kingston, [Ontario]."
"Yes you're a bit boring and predictable, but it's the perfect place to look cute, control your little bubble, and cut off from your emotions," she said.
Libra
Next, Henderson decided that air sign Libra (September 23 - October 22) best matches the B.C. city of Victoria.
"You're social, you always smell nice, and you're living in your own little fantasy worlds," she said of the zodiac sign.
Given that Victoria is home to fairytale-like places like Hatley Castle, this checks out!
Scorpio
Water sign Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) was matched to the lively city of Montreal simply for having a similar cool factor.
"Find me a sign that looks cooler in a leather jacket," said Henderson. "I rest my case."
In October, Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood was named one of the top five coolest in the world, so it makes sense that the city would be paired with the coolest sign.
Sagittarius
Those who are the second-last sign of the Zodiac, aks Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21), may not be too pleased with their pairing, Henderson warns in the video.
"Sags, you're not going to like this, but you're Hamilton," she said. "Hamilton does not give a f*ck. It has never given a f*ck and it never will, and that's exactly who you guys are."
If you aren't a fan of the city, you can at least rest easy knowing your sign was matched to a place described as the "waterfall capital of the world."
Capricorn
Next, Henderson matched Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) to Canada's capital city.
"Capricorns, you're Ottawa," she said. "You're the responsible friend and everyone thinks you hate them, but you're just a little shy."
"Plus, you're kind of a cold b*tch sometimes," she added. Ouch!
Aquarius
Air sign Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) needs "ideas and space to thrive," says Henderson. "That's why I put you in Calgary."
"You're also kind of into personal freedoms and sort of believe in conspiracies," she said cheekily.
Pisces
Pisces (February 19 - March 20), another water sign, was matched to Niagara Falls in Ontario.
"Apart from the obvious 'cry me a river,' references, you're a little tacky and overly romantic," Henderson said.
While the "overly" may be up for debate, the region is definitely a good spot for romance, with Niagara-on-the-Lake having been called one of the most romantic places in the country.
While some of the connections are definitely on point, some of the comments on the video were less than impressed with the pairings.
"Pisces have other traits than crying," one commenter wrote.
"As a Sag, I disagree 1000000%. I've never stepped foot in Hamilton for a reason," said another.
"I'm sorry to all the Sags... yikes," another person wrote.
Other people seemed to think the matches were spot on.
"Scorpio: I was mad at first but I totally understand and begrudgingly agree," said one person.
"As a Libra in Victoria — ya, you're right," said another.
"This Virgo from B.C. recently spent a good 20 mins defending Kingston... now I know why," wrote another commenter.
One person summed up the video in two words: "Bang on!"