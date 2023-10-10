The 'Best Canadian City' To Visit This Fall Is In BC & It's Bursting With Vibrant Colours
Ocean views with a colourful backdrop. 🍁
The best Canadian city to visit this fall has been revealed and British Columbians can celebrate because a West Coast city has taken first place in the ranking.
The breathtaking Vancouver Island city of Victoria is the spot to go this autumn, named the best "the best Canadian city to celebrate the fall season" by PlayOJO.
The company conducted a study to determine the best cities in the country for the cozy weather, analyzing "fall-themes criteria."
They looked at each city's temperature — seeing which ones came close to the "perfect" fall temp of about 6 degrees Celsius — the number of national parks in the province of the city, and the percentage of tree coverage so you can see the fall foliage, and the number of Tim Hortons per 100,000 people so you can warm up with a classic Canadian drink.
B.C. is brimming with the beauty that's amplified in the fall, and it's chock-full of parks where you can go and see it. There are seven national parks in the province, but the city of Victoria is full of beauty on its own, with 85% tree coverage, according to the study.
Victoria also scored well in terms of temperature, and in the Timmies department. The study says that the city "has five Tim Hortons per 100,000 people."
So grab a warm drink and explore this city, which has leaves bursting with colours. Stroll along the waterfront to take in scenic ocean views, or head to one of the other stunning spots in or nearby the city.
The Butchart Gardens is a go-to for beauty any time of year but lights up in the fall.
If you want to be transported into a fairytale go for a visit to Hatley Castle, which has lush gardens around the majestic building.
Winter will be here before we know it, so get in all the fall feels while you can.
