7 Road Trips Around BC That Will Give You All The Spectacular Fall Views
Nothing like a long drive with some epic views. 🚙
Driving down a highway with music blasting and endless views in front of you is the perfect way to spend a weekend. There are a ton of road trips in B.C. to choose from that'll give you just that, and they become even more magical in the fall.
You can spend a day driving around, or do a ull-on road trip to spend the night somewhere fun like Tofino or Victoria. It's the perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy the crisp fall weather, making saying goodbye to summer a bit easier.
British Columbia is a huge province so you can make a road trip seriously long, or even stop for a hike on the way to stretch your legs.
The best part about road-tripping in B.C. is that you almost always get a view that is so worth the drive. You can see rushing waterfalls, panoramic lookouts, and even wildlife sightings if you're lucky.
Here are some of the best places to road trip to for a fall adventure.
Coastal Circle Route
Distance: 563 kilometres, three to seven days
Why You Need To Go: This epic road trip involves ferry rides, rocky cliffs, and ocean views. The long route will take you through small towns on Vancouver Island, to the Sunshine Coast, and loop you back to Vancouver — making other beautiful stops along the way.
If you have the time, it makes for the perfect fall adventure. You will definitely see some amazing colours by going through all of these towns.
Vancouver to Squamish
Distance: 64 kilometres, one hour
Why You Need To Go: This short and sweet road trip is perfect for a Saturday activity. The whole drive along the Sea To Sky highway is stunning, with a view of the ocean, and you can end it with a hike in Squamish. There are waterfalls, mountains to climb, and parks to stroll through there.
Vernon to Penticton, Okanagan Valley
Distance: 110 kilometres, one hour and 45 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: You'll drive through Kelowna and Summerland on this trip, which are both beautiful places. It's the perfect route to see gorgeous farmland and fall colours. End it in Okanagan Valley, the ideal place for some wine tasting to celebrate a day on the road.
Pacific Marine Circle
Distance: 289 kilometres, five hours
Why You Need To Go: You can get a full circle done in on Vancouver Island doing this route. You get incredible views of old-growth forests, oceans and some wildlife. Because it's a loop, you can start the trip at any point of it — Victoria, Sooke, Port Renfrew, Cowichan, Duncan, or Sidney.
Coquitlam to Hope
Distance: 134 kilometres, one hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: For this trip, you'll drive along the scenic Highway 7. It's super beautiful, and you can even stop at Harrison Hot Spring for a toasty dip. You can also spend the day exploring Hope, and maybe even go on some hikes.
Mount Seymour Provincial Park to E. C. Manning Provincial Park
Distance: 187 kilometres, two hours and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Go to two provincial parks in one day! They are both stunning, and you can either hike or just take a drive through them. At Manning Park, you can stop and have a picnic and take in the explosion of yellow colours.
Prince George to Prince Rupert
Distance: 718 kilometres, eight hours
Why You Need To Go: Go from one Prince to the other, with long stretches of the open road. It's a bit off the beaten path, which makes for an interesting drive. Each city has its unique charm, and they are breathtaking in the fall.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.