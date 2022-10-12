Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

road trips

7 Of The Weirdest Roadside Attractions In BC & The World's Largest Cross-Country Ski Is One

Time to plan a road trip! 🚗

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman in The Enchanted Forest. Right: Smokey The Bear.

If you're planning a road trip throughout B.C. anytime soon, the province has a ton of weird and wonderful roadside attractions that might just be the perfect stops to add to break up a long drive.

Whether you just want to catch a quick glance while passing by or get out of the car for a full-blown photo shoot, these attractions are definitely worth the journey.

Vulture and Cactus

Address: Osoyoos, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Located in Canada's largest desert, you can find this eerie vulture statue right outside of Rattlesnake Canyon amusement park.

The park is right alongside the road, so if you don't want to stop and snag a pic, you can catch a glimpse as you're passing by.

Website

Goats on the Roof

Address: Coombs, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This is a major tourist stop, especially for travellers heading to Tofino or Ucluelet. The Old Country Market in Coombs is the perfect place to stop, pick up a snack and see some goats casually roaming on a roof.

Website

Ogopogo

Address: Kelowna, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: B.C. locals have probably heard of the mysterious legend of the Ogopogo.

For those that don't know about the mythical monster, "European settlers transformed the stories they heard into a creature, which later became known as Ogopogo," according to the city's website.

Although this one is not in the lake, you can find this iconic statue right in downtown Kelowna and it's the perfect photo-worthy opportunity.

Website

The Enchanted Forest

Address: Revelstoke, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: The Enchanted Forest is a magical place to stop on your next road trip through Revelstoke. You can see over 350 different figurines, castles, dungeons and even B.C.'s "tallest tree house".

Website

The World's Largest Cross-Country Ski

Address: 100 Mile House, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: The world's largest cross-country skis are located in 100 Mile House. The huge 36-foot Karhu racing skis with poles are a must-see if you're into skiing.

Website

Smokey The Bear

Address: Revelstoke, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a giant Smokey The Bear while passing by Smokey Bear Campground. Smokey is dressed up like a human and it's probably one of the most adorable things you'll see all day.

Plus, it's a great stopping point to stay the night in one of the campground's cabins or even pitch a tent.

Website

Giant Sparrows

Address: Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: These giant birds are located right in the middle of Olympic Village so whether you're just driving through or stopping at one of the local restaurants for a craft beer, you won't want to miss the opportunity to snag a pic with one of these massive sparrows while you're there.

Website

