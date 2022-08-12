NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

There Is An Entire Enchanted Forest Hidden In BC & It Looks So Magical (PHOTOS)

It lives up to its name! 🍄

Vancouver Staff Writer
@jodimcdonald | Instagram, @steph.anie.swift | Instagram

Bring out your inner child and visit this seriously enchanting forest hidden in B.C., that is just so magical.

The Enchanted Forest is a tourist attraction in Revelstoke, B.C. with tons of fairytale-themed statues and storybook characters. If you are planning on heading up to Revelstoke anytime soon, you might just want to stop at this hidden gem.

The forest is open seven days a week rain or shine, so even if it's a not-so-nice day out, you can still enjoy the enchanted walk.

Along the way, you will see over 350 amazing handcrafted fairy tale figurines, castles, dungeons and even B.C.'s tallest tree house, according to the forest's website.

Plus, it only costs $14 per person to explore this super whimsical place.

The forest is also completely dog-friendly so if you can't bare to leave your furry BFF at home alone, you can bring them along with you! Just think about all the adorable photos you could capture with your pup alongside all these fairy tale figurines.

Not to mention the stunning photos you could capture of yourself too.

This forest will truly transport you straight to a storybook fairytale and you might just forget that you are just walking through a place on planet earth.

The Enchanted Forest would be such a great thing to do before the summer ends to get some optimal walking and exploring weather.

The Enchanted Forest

Price: $14

Address: 7060 Trans-Canada Hwy, Revelstoke, BC

Website

