things to do in bc

This Epic Roller Coaster Takes You Though The BC Mountains & Into A Forest (VIDEO)

It opens next month!

Vancouver Editor
Person on The Pipe Mountain Rollercoaster at Revelstoke.

Tom Poole | Revelstoke Mountain Resort

This rollercoaster in B.C. takes you on a wild ride, with a side of epic scenery.

You can woosh by breathtaking mountains and zoom into a beautiful forest at Revelstoke Mountain this summer.

It's called The Pipe Mountain Rollercoaster, and it's set to reopen on June 4 and run until September 25. It makes the perfect activity for anyone visiting the province, who wants a classic B.C. view — and a dose of adrenaline.

The ride will have you soaring for 1.4 kilometres, "across ski runs, between glades and through a tunnel," the Revelstoke Mountain Resort website said.

Luckily, you can control the speed that you go at.

Either glide at a relaxing pace to take in the view or choose to go full speed at 42 kilometres per hour and get your heart pumping.

Because you can control the speed, even kids can enjoy it without the fear factor — or adults who aren't fans of going fast.

The unique ride is weather-dependent, but you can reserve your ticket ahead of time on the website, for a specific day.

Once you're done with the ride, you can spend the day exploring the resort. In the summer they have a ton of hikes, mountain biking trails, disc golf, paragliding, and even an aerial adventure park.

It's safe to say that you won't be bored if you decide to take a summer vacation at Revelstoke.

You might even be tempted to go back in the winter, for some other adventurous activities like heli-skiing. Maybe see how scared you get on the roller coaster first though!

The Pipe Mountain Rollercoaster

Price: $35 per adult

Address: 2950 Camozzi Rd, Revelstoke, B.C.

Website

