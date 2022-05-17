This BC Flower Farm Has Endless Fields Of Blooms & You Can Pick Your Own Bouquet
It opens this weekend!
Spring is here and there is a stunning flower field blooming in B.C. to prove it. You can lose yourself in a sea of flowers and even pick your own unique bouquet to take home after your visit.
Lakeland Flowers, located in Abbotsford, B.C. is planning to open its fields to the world on May 20. It's only about an hour-long drive from Vancouver, making it the perfect weekend activity for a sunny day!
The seemingly endless rows of flowers in these fields are so magically vibrant, and the photos from previous years show how stunning it really is.
There are even mountains surrounding the fields, making the ultimate B.C. scene.
Unfortunately, due to flooding in B.C., Lakeland's spring tulip festival was not able to happen this year, but they have some bigger plans that will still impress.
This year the farm will have a lovely display of peonies for guests to enjoy. The beautiful blooms and bright make the perfect backdrop for cute photos.
Wandering through these fields, with the natural scent of flowers in the air — sounds like the perfect summer day.
If these gorgeous blooms weren't enough for you, the farm will also have a mesmerizing display of sunflowers, later in the season.
Plus, the farm is dog-friendly so if you want to take your furry BFF along for the adventure, you totally can.
From spring to summer this whole flower farm experience is one to check out and capture some stunning photos of nature's finest form of art.
Lakeland Flowers
Price: $20
Address: 39171 No 4 Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: These flower fields are a must-visit from spring to summer. If you're looking for a super Instagram-worthy spot in B.C. to capture some content with friends — this is the place to come.