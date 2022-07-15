NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Vibrant Sunflower Fields Near Vancouver That You Need To Visit This Summer

These are stunning! 🌻

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman standing next to sunflowers. Right: A sunflower field.

@emmaschaefer | Instagram

Sunflower blooming season is right around the corner and it's time to start taking note of all those cute farms that you want to visit this summer.

These farms near Vancouver will let you get lost in dazzling yellow fields and soak up the sun.

Most of these sunflower fields are planning on opening in late July or August this year, so it's the perfect time to start getting all those plans ready.

Here are six stunning sunflower fields to visit in Vancouver this summer.

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

Address: 41310 Yale Rd., Chilliwack, BC

Why You Need To Go: This year you will be able to see over 42 different sunflower varieties — which means there will be so many flowers!

Plus, there will be three different display gardens meant for capturing that perfect Instagram photo.

Website

Richmond Country Farms

Address: 12900 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Richmond Country Farms is known for having an amazing pumpkin patch, but did you know they have some stunning sunflower fields to visit too?

You can see a gorgeous 20-acre field of over 90 different types of sunflowers from this farm.

Website

Schoolhouse Farm

Address: 6395 60 Ave., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: This farm sells all different kinds of fresh produce and they even have a u-pick flower sunflower farm too.

It's the perfect spot to pick up some sunflowers and maybe some fresh eggs while you're at it.

Website

Emma Lea Farms

Price: $1 per stem

Address: 2727 Westham Island Rd., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: This farm has some amazing u-pick sunflower fields to explore this summer. What's better than losing yourself in a sea of yellow and getting to take some home with you?

Website

Maan Farms Market and Estate Winery

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC

Why You Need To Go: This farm has it all, from stunning sunflower fields to local wine, it's a great place to enjoy a nice summer day out.

There is even a giant sunflower mural to snag a photo with.

Website

Westham Island Herb Farm

Address: 4690 Kirkland Rd., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: You can walk around this farm and see all the amazing different types of flowers and crops all for free, including rows of sunflowers!

The farm also sells a ton of fresh fruits in case you start to get a little hungry.

Website

