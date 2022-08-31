You Can Get Lost In A Field Of Golden Sunflowers At This Stunning Farm Near Vancouver
They have over 90 different kinds of flowers! 🌻
This farm near Vancouver has rows and rows of beautiful sunflowers and it might just be the most picture-perfect thing to do if you're looking to end your summer off with a bang.
Richmond Country Farms is located in Richmond, B.C. and it's a family-owned farm that has been in the business for over 40 years, according to its website.
The farm is currently holding a mesmerizing sunflower festival and it is just so darn Instagram-worthy.
If you're looking to see tons of sunflowers and have the ultimate picturesque golden journey — you're in luck because this farm has over 90 varieties of magnificent flowers to see.
Richmond Country Farms is about 30 minutes away from downtown Vancouver and is easily accessible by public transit — which makes it a super easy day trip.
There are tons of hidden photo-ops scattered throughout the farm which could be the perfect way to step up your social media game.
Richmond Country Farms is completely pet friendly so you can bring your pup along with you too. Just don't forget they must stay on a leash!
The farm also has tons of food vendors including lemonade and mini donut stands to refuel and recharge your battery throughout the day.
There is also a yoga class in the farm's fields on Thursday evenings and a country-style winery right next door to enjoy a glass of vino after a day of exploring.
The whole sunflower farm experience is a great way to soak in the last bits of summer right before it turns into a pumpkin patch in the fall season.
Richmond Sunflower Festival
Price: $10 on weekdays, $12 on weekends
Address: 12900 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, B.C.