I Tried This Quaint Winery Near Vancouver & I Felt Like I Was In The French Countryside
All the vibes of Europe, all while staying in Canada.
Having the itch to travel to Europe in a second can be unrealistic, but luckily, I was able to have a similar experience at this cute winery in B.C. — without the plane ticket
Country Vines Winery in Richmond, B.C. had me feeling like I was transported to the French countryside with its beautiful setting. It's only around a 30-minute drive from Vancouver, making it the ideal weekend activity.
Plus, their wine was incredible.
Country Vines Winery.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The tiny winery is actually located on a real farm called Richmond Country Farms and it was the perfect place to enjoy a glass of vino.
Country Vines Winery.Ashley Harris | Narcity
There was such stunning greenery surrounding the whole seating area and every inch had the most country vibes.
My table had a super cozy fireplace that was able to keep me warm the whole time because the day I visited was actually a bit chilly.
Wine flight at Country Vines Winery.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I ordered the mixed wine flight where I got to test out some of their featured white wine, red wine and a rose. Wine flights are always my go-to because this way, I just get to try out a little bit of everything.
Although, if you only like one specific type of wine, they have options to order just a glass too.
Menu at Country Vines Winery.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Plus, the winery is dog-friendly so I was even able to bring my pup, Hercules, along with me.
Hercules the dog.Ashley Harris | Narcity
If you want to bring your dog as well, just make sure to keep them on a leash because there are chickens strolling around the winery — and Hercules was very intrigued, to say the least.
Chickens walking past a tractor.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Needless to say, I think my dog enjoyed the winery just as much as I did — and he even got to see some goats.
Hercules the dog looking at goats.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The winery does not actually sell any food but you are able to bring your own snacks.
They even have a picnic area which would be the best spot to enjoy a homemade charcuterie board with some wine.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 13060 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is a place that anyone living in B.C. should visit this summer. It will truly have you feeling like you've been transported far into the countryside of Europe — all while staying in Canada.