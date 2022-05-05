NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

I Tried This Quaint Winery Near Vancouver & I Felt Like I Was In The French Countryside

All the vibes of Europe, all while staying in Canada.

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Ashley Harris and Hercules. Right: Country Vines Winery.

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Having the itch to travel to Europe in a second can be unrealistic, but luckily, I was able to have a similar experience at this cute winery in B.C. — without the plane ticket

Country Vines Winery in Richmond, B.C. had me feeling like I was transported to the French countryside with its beautiful setting. It's only around a 30-minute drive from Vancouver, making it the ideal weekend activity.

Plus, their wine was incredible.

The tiny winery is actually located on a real farm called Richmond Country Farms and it was the perfect place to enjoy a glass of vino.

There was such stunning greenery surrounding the whole seating area and every inch had the most country vibes.

My table had a super cozy fireplace that was able to keep me warm the whole time because the day I visited was actually a bit chilly.

I ordered the mixed wine flight where I got to test out some of their featured white wine, red wine and a rose. Wine flights are always my go-to because this way, I just get to try out a little bit of everything.

Although, if you only like one specific type of wine, they have options to order just a glass too.

Plus, the winery is dog-friendly so I was even able to bring my pup, Hercules, along with me.

If you want to bring your dog as well, just make sure to keep them on a leash because there are chickens strolling around the winery — and Hercules was very intrigued, to say the least.

Needless to say, I think my dog enjoyed the winery just as much as I did — and he even got to see some goats.

The winery does not actually sell any food but you are able to bring your own snacks.

They even have a picnic area which would be the best spot to enjoy a homemade charcuterie board with some wine.

Country Vines Winery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 13060 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: This winery is a place that anyone living in B.C. should visit this summer. It will truly have you feeling like you've been transported far into the countryside of Europe — all while staying in Canada.

Website

