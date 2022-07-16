This Winery In Vancouver Has A Stunning Grapevine Tunnel To Wander Through While You Sip
Local wine, charcuterie and beautiful views? Say no more.
Calling all vino lovers, there is a winery in Vancouver where you can sip right under a stunning grapevine tunnel.
Lulu Island Winery is located specifically in Richmond, B.C. and it is the perfect spot to taste local wines while enjoying 15 acres of lush vineyard views.
The winery is hosting a summer picnic series where you and your friends can enjoy a picnic under this mesmerizing tunnel and listen to some music.
The picnic series will be happening every Sunday from July until September. Plus, live music will be played at the winery from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the event.
Each picnic series ticket will come with a tasty charcuterie box and a glass of white wine. You can bring your own blanket and set up your spot in the luxurious grape-vine tunnel.
The leafy canopy of vines is super Instagrammable and is the perfect place to step up that social media content game.
If you are planning on enjoying this beautiful winery setting with a group, you can opt for the Luxury Picnic Upgrade which is meant for four to six friends.
The upgrade will have a complete table set up under the vine tunnel for good food and good wine with all your friends.
Lulu Island Winery also offers indoor tastings and guided wine tastings tours that will take you through the vineyards and production grounds.
This winery would be such a great summer weekend plan or day out with the girls.
Lulu Island Winery
Price: $49
Address: 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a super fun plan to enjoy some wine, hang out with friends and get some super cute Insta-worthy photos while doing so.