The 'First Beachfront Winery In North America' Is In BC & It's A Recipe For Summer Fun
Time to sip wine on the beach!
Winery season is just around the corner and it's time to start hunting down all of the best wineries in B.C.— preferably with some magical views.
Lucky for you, the first-ever beachfront winery in all of North America is located in the province.
Frind Estate Winery is in West Kelowna, B.C., right on the beach of the Okanagan Lake.
The website said that it is "the first beachfront winery in North America and is situated on the historic Bennett Property."
This winery has a stunning tasting room where you can test out a flight of five wines and pick which ones are your favourites.
There are also spots to get some tasty food on the property — like Annie's Beach Café & Lounge.
Plus, every Thursday and Sunday live music will be played from the patio at the winery.
So if your looking for a glass of vino and a beach-side concert — this is the place to go.
A fun fact about this winery is that the owner, Markus Frind, created the online dating site called Plenty of Fish, which he sold in 2017 to purchase and take on this beautiful place, according to their website.
You might just catch people wake-surfing and waterskiing on the lake in front of you — while you enjoy some wine.
Don't forget to bring a swimsuit with you too, because you might just want to take a dip in the lake after your wine tasting.
Here you can relax, sip some wine and enjoy laughs with close friends.
It's the ultimate spot to visit this summer, and definitely worth a road trip to Kelowna!
Frind Estate Winery
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3725 Boucherie Rd., West Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: With this winery, you can enjoy a glass of vino and dig your toes into the sand — what better way to sip and enjoy wine than on a beach?