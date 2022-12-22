The World's First 'Winery Airline' Is About To Take Off & It Includes A Wine Tasting In The Sky
Wine not?! 🍷
If you enjoy wine tastings and you're looking for a new adventure, why not combine the two and sip some vino in the sky?
The world's first winery airline is about to take off with its first flight in January, and the all-inclusive deal includes a lot more than just wine.
Invivo Air will launch its first flight from Auckland airport in New Zealand on January 31, and while the first tickets are already sold out, you'll definitely want to book mark this for the future.
Passengers will be wined and dined with an eight-step wine tasting at 18,000 feet which will be paired with "local Kiwi snacks," according to the company.
The wine list will include a range of Invivo wines, including wines from the Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker collections.
A range of low and no-alcohol options will be available as well.
Two hours after take-off, the plane will land in Queenstown, New Zealand, where guests will have another wine tasting at Legend’s Terrace, one of Invivo’s oldest vineyards.
The trip doesn't end there.
Attendees will also get to enjoy a lavish four-course dinner at Botswana Butchery in central Queenstown.
They will then stay at the Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa for one night.
According to Conde Nast Traveller, tickets cost around £600 per person (US $730 or CA $995) before they sold out.
“Invivo Air is the world’s first winery airline and we’re looking forward to guiding our guests through the ultimate wine lovers experience," Rob Cameron, co-founder of Invivo Air, told Conde Nast.
"We’ll be tasting some stunning drops in some truly epic locations. So, wine not come fly with us and experience business class in every glass!”
Anyone who is interested in the next round of tickets is advised to sign up for the Invivo newsletter to be notified when more flights become available.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.