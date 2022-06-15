This Hot Air Balloon In BC Will Take You For A Breathtaking Ride Above The Mountains
Hopefully you're not afraid of heights!
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this super unique experience to your bucket list. You can fly in a massive hot air balloon and it will give you stunning views of the mountains in B.C.
Okanagan Ballooning is located in Kelowna, B.C. and their wicker basket hot air balloon will even take you past mountains, lakes and maybe even a couple of Okanagan wineries.
The business is family owned and they have been open for over 20 years, according to their website. They are currently only operating one hot air balloon, which is named after the Disney princess, Aurora.
Aurora can hold up to six passengers to experience a unique and thrilling ride of a lifetime. Rest assured, the pilot operating these flights has been flying them since 1994 and has flown more than 1500 flights, according to the website.
This hot air balloon is a bit on the pricer side to rent, so it would also be great if you're looking to splurge for a special occasion.
A group hot air balloon tour starts at $400 per person, while a private tour starts at $1750. The flights do go throughout Kelowna, although you can pay an extra price for them to take you to Vernon too.
A typical flight on this hot air balloon could go anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours, depending on the weather and wind of that day.
This would be such an adventurous stop on your next road trip to the Okanagan — if you are brave enough. The balloon can get quite high up in the sky and the views would be so mesmerizing.
If you can handle the heights, this is definitely an experience worth checking out. Even if you can't handle heights, it could be a cool experience to push yourself out of your comfort zone — just don't look down.
Okanagan Ballooning
Price: $400 to $1750
Address: 848 Leon Ave., Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: This would be such a great experience to catch some incredible views of the Okanagan while being high up in the sky.