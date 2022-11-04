This BC Amusement Park Is Getting 'Canada's Fastest Launch Coaster' & It Costs $9M (VIDEO)
Get ready to scream!🎢
Thrill seekers, listen up! Canada's fastest launch coaster is set to be built in Vancouver within the next two years and it looks absolutely wild.
The speedy roller coaster is planning to open in Playland Amusement Park by 2024.
The whole thing is going to cost a whopping $9 million to build, which is the park's "largest single attraction investment made," according to the press release.
The company behind this wild coaster, called Zamperla of Italy, is also one of the "world's largest manufacturers of rides and attractions."
This massive roller coaster is going to take over the spot where one of Playland's classic rides, the Corkscrew Coaster, once called home.
Zamperla and Playland released a mock-up video of what they are anticipating the new roller coaster to look like and it'll make you dizzy just watching it.
The brand-new roller coaster is planned to have an opening tunnel with an 18-metre first drop and multiple hills with spine-chilling turns.
Rollercoaster.PNE
Currently, it does not have a name or theme behind it, but Playland is planning on sharing those details within the next year, according to the press release.
They also told people to keep tabs on the amusement park's social media accounts, including Instagram, for further announcements about it.
Playland has slowly been incorporating more and more new rides into its theme park. Earlier this year, an exciting new single-rider experience called the Skybender also opened.