You Can Rent Glowing Paddleboards In Vancouver This Summer & Have A Lit Night
It's the perfect summer activity!
There is a super fun evening paddleboarding experience that is happening in Vancouver this summer, that you don't want to miss.
Vancouver Water Adventures is hosting multiple Light The Night Tours with glowing paddleboards every Friday and Saturday. You can literally watch your paddle board light up into the night as the sun sets over the horizon.
The tour will start at Granville Island and will head into False Creek where you can see the iconic Vancouver landscape, all from the water.
Light The Night Tour.Vancouver Water Adventures
Paddleboard departure times will vary depending on what time the sun sets on that date. The tours will leave at dusk and will roughly take around one and a half hours to complete.
If you are thinking about joining this tour, it is required that you have some previous experience with paddleboards as it is not meant for beginners.
The whole tour is $105 per person and there is a 50% cancellation fee for any late notice cancellations.
This is such a fun way to see Vancouver light up at night and enjoy the outdoors while doing it.
Light The Night Tour.Vancouver Water Adventures
Vancouver Water Adventures has many other different water sport rentals and tours besides these glowing paddle board tours too.
They also offer boat tours, Seadoo rentals or tours and kayak rentals or tours.
Plus, they even have daytime paddle board rentals if going out to sea at night sounds a bit too nerve-wracking.
Light The Night Tours
Light The Night Tour.
Price: $105
Address: 1812 Boatlift Ln., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This would be a great evening adventure to see the city of Vancouver views right from your glowing paddleboard in the water.