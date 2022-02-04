Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Greek Restaurant In Vancouver Is Covered In Flowers & It's Like Stepping Into Santorini

It looks magical. 🌺

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Greek Restaurant In Vancouver Is Covered In Flowers & It's Like Stepping Into Santorini
@monicarose.x | Instagram, @loulastaverna | Instagram

This Greek restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. will make you feel like you're stepping right into Santorini, with its stunning decor and real flowers.

If you've been dreaming of a vacation but haven't been able to take one, now is your chance for a little getaway — while staying in Vancouver.

The Greek-inspired restaurant, called Loula's Taverna, is located on Commercial Dr., and it looks absolutely magical. It has Santorini-inspired white accents, beautiful flowers, and of course tasty food.

It's the perfect date spot or place to take pictures with friends. Imagine catching up over some delicious greek food and drinks here.

The breathtaking flowers are like a work of art. It's a go-to photo for any Instagram feed in the Vancouver area.

The Greek-inspired cuisine also looks amazing. The menu offers Spanakopitas, Souvlaki, Kalamari, and so much more.

The tzatziki dip and pita look absolutely mouth-watering. One plate of this might not be enough.

Their happy hour drinks will transport you to a fun vacation destination just by looking at them. The drinks also come in such fun colours!

Not to mention, their bathrooms are also super unique. They have some celebrity photos on the walls, of people like Jennifer Aniston and John Stamos.

It's the perfect private selfie spot.

This place is ideal if you want to mix things up and go for a special night out. It's definitely a restaurant that needs to be added to your bucket list.

Make sure to book a table now, because this place can get super busy. There's nothing worse than being stuck outside at a restaurant waiting for a table — in the classic Vancouver rain.

Loula's Taverna

Price: 💸💸

Address:1608 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place serves delicious food in a magical Santorini setting.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

7 Unique Cocktails In Vancouver That You Have To Try On Your Next Night Out

Let the fun be-gin! 💃

@luizacitou | Instagram, @vanfoodieclicks | Instagram

There are so many places in Vancouver, B.C., that offer unique cocktails for your next night out. If you're looking for weekend plans, look no further.

These spots are perfect for grabbing some fun drinks for you and your friends.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Get Charcuterie On A Real Working Farm In BC & It Was The Most Surreal Experience

You can even sit in a barn! 🚜

Ashley Harris | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

This is my favourite spot in B.C. to get drinks and charcuterie, and it happens to be at a real working farm.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant In Vancouver Has The Most Unreal Milkshakes & One Has A Waffle On It

Warning: may cause instant cravings.

@yvrfoodie.604 | Instagram, @dinevancity | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. has unreal milkshakes and some even come with a waffle on top! This place will instantly cause cravings and it's a foodie's dream come true.

The modern restaurant, called Off the Grid Waffle Cafe, is serving up these extremely unique and delicious treats!

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

7 Places In Vancouver To Enjoy The Perfect Hot Chocolate & Get Toasty Warm This Winter

Say hello to some chocolate-y goodness! 🍫

@appetitealways | Instagram, @vancityhoco | Instagram

There are some spots in Vancouver, B.C. where you can enjoy the perfect cup of hot chocolate, that will definitely make your mouth water.

A few of them are coming together to celebrate a huge festival for the tasty drink, with some signature hot chocolate drink creations, happening throughout January 15 - February 14, in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less