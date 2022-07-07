Canada's 'First All-Vegan Night Market' Is Back In Vancouver & You Can Donate Cans To Get In
Eat your veggies! 🌱
Canada's first all-vegan night market was started in 2018 and has now returned to Vancouver for the summer. So, grab your plant-loving friends and see how many vegan ice creams you can put away.
The Vegan Market is currently being held at The Waldorf Hotel, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every second Thursday until the last one, on September 8.
After a two-year hiatus, the indoor-outdoor market is back and better than ever.
There is no admission fee to get into this night market. Instead, you are asked to make a minimum two-dollar donation or donate canned goods, clothing, or pet food at the entrance. All donations made will go to a different non-profit organization after each event.
The Vegan Night Market has so many different plant-based vendors attending with everything from tasty dishes to drool-worthy desserts.
You can try delicious foods from different vendors like Good Dogs Food Cart, Veg Out Food Truck, Terracotta Tummy Food Truck, Bella Gelateria Food Cart and The Brownie Bakers.
Even if you are not vegan, this night market is worth the try. Who knows — you might even surprise yourself and really enjoy eating vegetables.
Not only will this market have some tasty and healthy treats to try out, but they will also have live music so you can enjoy some tunes while eating the yummy food.
If you are free any Thursday evening before the market's last opening date on September 8, this place is definitely worth checking out.
The Vegan Market
Price: A minimum of $2 donation, or canned goods, clothing, or pet food.
Address: Parking Lot of The Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
When: Thursdays until September 8 — 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.