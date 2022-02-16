Sections

best restaurants in vancouver

I’m A Meat Eater & These 7 Things Shocked Me About Vancouver's Largest Plant-Based Restaurant

It just opened!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Ashley Harris | Narcity,@vanfoodster | Instagram

Last weekend I had the pleasure of enjoying some dishes and cocktails from Vancouver's newest, largest plant-based restaurant.

The stunning restaurant, called Nightshade, is located in the heart of Yaletown, which is a super cool neighbourhood in the city.

Even though I love a good (real) hamburger, I was willing to test out this new spot to see what all the hype was about.

On top of the restaurant's atmosphere being super unique and elevated, the food is all carefully prepared with delicious plant-based ingredients. I couldn't help being impressed with the dishes that they came up with — and the cocktails of course.

Let me tell you when I say — these mouth-watering dishes did not need any type of meat for any additional flavours.

It's the perfect spot to meet up with friends, have a drink, and enjoy some delicious food.

Bonus - I didn't have to feel guilty after indulging in this restaurant as their dishes are mega healthy.

Vegetables Can Be Tasty Too

My dinner at Nightshade was of course all plant-based. I am not vegan or vegetarian myself, but every meal pleasantly surprised me!

The first thing I noticed with one of the appetizers, the five-spiced beets, was how much flavour was packed into this super colourful little dish. The roasted beets were dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette which gave an extreme flavour pop.

The Aesthetic

As soon as I walked in the door I was greeted with the pleasant aesthetic of Nightshade — which is so light, airy and stunning.

Greenery and real plants are all around in this restaurant, which really ties in with the fact that it is also all plant-based.

Pasta, Without Cheese

@heyitswing | Instagram

For my main, I had the Truffle Teokbokki Gnocchi was absolutely mouth-watering.

It actually was nothing like I expected. I thought this dish would come in a red sauce like gnocchi I have seen other places. I was so surprised when I saw a light "parmesan cheese" rice cake gnocchi with wild mushrooms.

Once again, no meat was required to enhance any of these flavours — absolutely incredible.

The Pop Up Cocktail Bar

Ashley Harris | Narcity

I started off with cocktails at Lightshade. It's the most perfect place to meet with friends and enjoy unique and fun drinks.

I got this super cute drink — the Van-Damme Split Kick — which comes in a bucket.

The ambience is much darker with louder music and neon lights here. It would be a great after-dinner spot since it is still conveniently located in the back of the restaurant.

They Owned Being Vegan

There was such a wide range of plant-based food it was hard to narrow down a few dishes to try. The restaurant prided itself on being vegan, which was cool to see.

Who knew plant-based sushi could be so good too?

Each dish was extremely creative, colourful and fun.

I Loved The Non-Dairy Dessert

Ashley Harris | Narcity

Let's talk about Dessert!

My dessert favourite, the Parsnip Cremeaux, came with espresso whipped brownie and was just so good. I don't know how they did it, but it just tasted like a delicious chocolate mousse.

Did I mention it came with hazelnut ice cream?

The Flavours

Overall, I was completely surprised by the fact that so much flavour could be packed in all these plant-based dishes.

It has really inspired me to start cooking more plant-based meals and exploring the different flavours that can be created without using meat.

