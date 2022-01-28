Trending Tags

best restaurants in vancouver

You Can Eat Inside A Stunning Dome At This Restaurant In Vancouver & It's So Romantic

The perfect spot for Valentines Day! 💖

Vancouver Staff Writer
You Can Eat Inside A Stunning Dome At This Restaurant In Vancouver & It's So Romantic
@kelwbear | Instagram, @jillkivett | Instagram

You can dine inside a beautiful dome, with windows on every side, at this Vancouver restaurant. It's so romantic!

The restaurant is called H Tasting Lounge and is offering a winter dining experience inside these domes, for up to six guests in each. They are all inspired by winter nordic charm, which is stunning.

With the most unique and romantic setting — it's the perfect spot for a great couple's photo!

You can now reserve these domes and make a plan for a super special night with an amazing view.

Each Winterlust Dome has a minimum spending limit that ranges from $150 - $400, but you can tell it's probably worth the price by just looking at the food.

The domes are equipped with heaters to keep you warm on those colder nights.

They also have independent sound systems and fresh air circulation — so things won't get too stuffy.

Delicious foods can be enjoyed with your dome experience. H Tasting Lounge offers a wide menu range of small plates, large plates, brunch, and dessert.

On their brunch menu, you will see featured items like Lobster Benedict, Smoked Ham Hock Hash, and Pumpkin Spice Pancakes.

Currently, the restaurant is offering reservations for a special six-course menu on Valentine's Day.

The special menu is featuring delicious items such as Lobster Bisque, Beef Wellington, Oysters, and Dungeness Crab Crusted Halibut.

Everything they are offering looks so yummy! Not to mention the desserts look extremely unique.

They are serving up cotton candy dreams with this dessert platter.

It's the perfect date spot if I do say so myself.

H Tasting Lounge

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place is the perfect spot to impress any guest with a gorgeous and unique dome experience. Plus, they have some delicious-looking items on the menu!

Website

