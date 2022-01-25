Trending Tags

7 Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Mouthwatering Dessert, According To A Top Food Blogger

You'll immediately start craving something sweet! 🍰

Vancouver Staff Writer
@deannawoo | Instagram

If you have a sweet tooth, Vancouver, B.C. has some epic spots to get dessert!

One of Vancouver's top food bloggers, Deanna Woo, has told Narcity her top nine dessert places in the city. Woo has been running her food blog since 2016 and knows all of the hidden gems around.

She is based in Vancouver and started her blog because she has a love for trying new food and exploring the city. Because of this, she started to document the places she went to, and all of the flavours she discovered at each.

While blogging she grew her Instagram platform to over 34,000 followers and has 24,000 followers on TikTok. Some of her posts have gained up to 2.2 million views.

Now, Woo enjoys the food blogging journey because it has opened up so many new opportunities — like meeting restaurant owners and chefs! She loves hearing their stories, dreams, and visions.

Lucky for us, she also loves sharing her favourite spots for incredible eats.

Trafiq

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4216 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Trafiq is hands down the best place to get cakes for any special occasion, according to Woo. Her go-to are the Salted Caramel Cake and Chocolate Decadence.

Website

Earnest Ice Cream

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3992 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Woo says they offer the best ice cream around and by just looking at the photos, we believe her! Her current order is the Butter Tarte Sundae.

Website

Mochido

Price: 💸💸

Address: 8811 Laurel St., #107, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: She loves the mochi donuts so much that she had to serve them at her wedding. With their light and bouncy texture, it was a crowd favourite.

Website

L&J Patisserie

Price: 💸💸

Address: Pick up in Richmond, or delivery all across the lower mainland.

Why You Need To Go: L&J is run by a sister-brother duo. They serve yummy mochi choux puffs. Woo's top orders are the Hojicha with Kinako Mochi and the Matcha with Brown Sugar Mochi.

Website

Mello

Price: 💸💸

Address: 223 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place sells out of its donuts super quickly! Their light and fluffy treats are also so delicious. Woo recommends the Strawberries and Cream Donut and Cereal Donut.

Website

Beta5 Chocolates

Price: 💸💸

Address: 409 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is serving up delicious cream puffs. Woo's favourite orders are Vietnamese coffee and Mango Milk Tea.

Website

Dessert Club

Price: 💸💸

Address: Pop-up locations around the city.

Why You Need To Go: Woo is obsessed with this place's desserts. The chef is always putting his own twist on things, she said. You can find them at pop-ups and collaborating with many well-known restaurants!

Website

