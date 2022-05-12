Vancouver's New Spot For Naughty 7-Inch Waffles Will Make You Blush So Hard (PHOTOS)
7 Inches of chocolatey goodness!
It's time to ditch the plain old waffles because this restaurant is serving ones with a kinky twist.
The new restaurant in Metro Vancouver is making some super dirty waffle desserts and the photos are shocking.
7-inch Waffle House is located in Richmond, and their treats are exactly what the restaurant name implies — naughty.
The unique spot had its "soft opening" on May 6 and people have already started sharing their wild waffle dessert pictures with the world.
You can order some pretty interesting dipped waffle flavours — like ube and matcha. They also offer some classics, like white chocolate-dipped and milk chocolate-dipped waffles.
The interestingly shaped waffles are not complete without some delicious toppings like sprinkles, cookie crumbs, and candy. You can also decide to go with just one topping or a variety.
At 7-inch Waffle House, you can customize your dirty desserts to your liking and watch the employees put it all together for you. Just try not to blush as they hand it to you.
Don't forget to get creative and have fun!
Before leaving, don't forget to snap a pic with their iconic "every inch counts" sign in the restaurant. The sign is surrounded by flowers and it makes for the most perfect photo opportunity.
Who wouldn't like to see some dirty waffle photos in front of this aesthetic backdrop?
This is the perfect place to take a friend for a sneaky surprise and have some laughs — just make sure they have a sense of humour!
7-inch Waffle House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 9111 Beckwith Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Anyone that has a sweet tooth and a sense of humour will absolutely adore this shop. These are some of the most insta-worthy desserts out there and a must-try next time you are in the Richmond area.