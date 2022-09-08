These Naughty Halloween Pastries From A BC Bakery Are Perfect For Adult Trick-Or-Treating
"Harry Cocker!! What kind of spell did you do to end up like this???"
A Vancouver bakery is whipping up some haunting treats with a whole side of naughtiness and hilariousness to them just in time for the spooky season.
Punk Rock Pastries is located in Burnaby, B.C. and they create some wild Halloween-themed desserts.
The owner of the shop, Hollie, told Narcity that her culinary skills helped her win Food Network Canada's The Big Bake show back in 2019.
In season one, episode four, the baker had to show off her talent by making a brilliant horror-themed cake — which appears to be a theme in her creative direction — and her creepy confection impressed the judges.
If there's one thing for sure, the bakery's pastries aren't the kind you'll be bringing over to your grandma's house — unless you have a cool granny in your life.
The bakery creates naughty-themed food items like cookies, cakes and so much more.
These would be the perfect surprise for one of your friend's Halloween parties or even a bachelorette or bachelor celebration.
Plus, if you know anyone that loves Harry Potter and has a great sense of humour, these naughty Gryffindor cookies will probably please them.
No matter what party you end up taking these bad boys to, you'll probably win over a laugh or two from it.
Not only is this bakery creating treats that will make you gasp, but they are also making Halloween-themed custom sculpted items that will seriously scare you too.
The creativeness that goes into these wild real-life-looking cakes is actually a work of art.
If you're looking to skip the naughtiness but keep all the scariness, these are the perfect options.
Punk Rock Pastries
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 5548 Hastings St., Burnaby, BC