Parent Files A Complaint Against A Bakery In BC For Its Penis-Shaped Cakes & Naughty Treats
"If they are shocked by a penis cookie then they should come back at Halloween," the owner told Narcity.
A parent has lodged a complaint to city officials in B.C. after they noticed a local bakery sold various genital-shaped treats during a visit with their child.
Punk Rock Pastries, in Burnaby, told Narcity that on March 16 two officials from the City of Burnaby showed up asking for the owner.
They have now had to put out a disclaimer about the naughty-looking products, which include penis-shaped cakes.
"They stated that there was a complaint from a parent saying they were quite shocked that we had genitalia cookies," they said.
The city asked for the owner, Hollie Fraser, to put out a disclaimer on social media. Fraser couldn't help but laugh when she posted a video disclaimer to Instagram though, explaining the situation.
"Our store is not for anyone under the age of 16 unless you'd like to educate your child," she added.
Holly let everyone know that they are not a child-friendly store, and also apologized for not being able to hold in a few laughs.
The Punk Rock Pastries Instagram features an array of tasty-looking treats with some hilarious shapes — and sizes.
It really lives up to its Punk Rock name.
"If they are shocked by a penis cookie then they should come back at Halloween," they told Narcity.
I think everyone in the Vancouver area knows where to go now for the next holiday! Remember though — it's adults only, so don't bring your kids.