Naughty Waffles Are Coming To Vancouver Next Month & You Can Order A 'Wet Dream'
If you're looking for x-rated treats, this is your place to go!
People in Vancouver have been jealous of Toronto's extra special treats, but the west coast is about to get a taste of the x-rated snack.
Who knows why these phallic-shaped waffles have become a thing, but it seems like they are here to stay.
If you've wanted to try out the naughty snack, you'll soon be able to at a pop-up called Lil Willy’s Waffle House, located in Vancouver.
All summer long, people are going to be strolling through the city with these rather interesting treats in hand — probably making a few onlookers do double-takes.
The pop-up is actually going to be launching as the first-ever x-rated waffle spot in the city.
Lil Willy's told Narcity in an email that "most waffle places in the lower mainland, a majority, if not all, have the same generic shape."
They are so not your generic waffle house though and told Narcity that they "wanted to spice things up by providing the consumer with a memorable sensual experience while keeping it light hearted and playful."
It's not just good for a photo opportunity — the shop is also focusing on tasty flavours.
You will be able to order The BBC (Chocolate), The Bachelorette (Strawberry), The Wet Dream (Vanilla), 50 Shades of Grey (Earl Grey), and The Glizzy (Hot Dog Stuffed).
Can you tell they love the theme? The pop-up will be open every Friday to Sunday at 417 Industrial Ave., in Vancouver.
It will officially open on May 13, until the end of summer, so you can go and get your phallic-shaped treats.
Lil Willy’s Waffle House
Address: 417 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: I mean... how could you not try these?