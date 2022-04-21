NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

Naughty Waffles Are Coming To Vancouver Next Month & You Can Order A 'Wet Dream'

If you're looking for x-rated treats, this is your place to go!

Vancouver Editor
Two pictures of their phallic-shaped waffles.

Two pictures of their phallic-shaped waffles.

Lil Willy’s Waffle House | Handout

People in Vancouver have been jealous of Toronto's extra special treats, but the west coast is about to get a taste of the x-rated snack.

Who knows why these phallic-shaped waffles have become a thing, but it seems like they are here to stay.

If you've wanted to try out the naughty snack, you'll soon be able to at a pop-up called Lil Willy’s Waffle House, located in Vancouver.

All summer long, people are going to be strolling through the city with these rather interesting treats in hand — probably making a few onlookers do double-takes.

The pop-up is actually going to be launching as the first-ever x-rated waffle spot in the city.

Lil Willy's told Narcity in an email that "most waffle places in the lower mainland, a majority, if not all, have the same generic shape."

They are so not your generic waffle house though and told Narcity that they "wanted to spice things up by providing the consumer with a memorable sensual experience while keeping it light hearted and playful."

It's not just good for a photo opportunity — the shop is also focusing on tasty flavours.

You will be able to order The BBC (Chocolate), The Bachelorette (Strawberry), The Wet Dream (Vanilla), 50 Shades of Grey (Earl Grey), and The Glizzy (Hot Dog Stuffed).

Can you tell they love the theme? The pop-up will be open every Friday to Sunday at 417 Industrial Ave., in Vancouver.

It will officially open on May 13, until the end of summer, so you can go and get your phallic-shaped treats.

Lil Willy’s Waffle House

Address: 417 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: I mean... how could you not try these?

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...