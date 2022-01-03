Trending Tags

Toronto's Naughty Waffle Shop Opened A Storefront & Here's A First Look Inside
Toronto's favourite phallic-shaped treat has finally become a permanent fixture just off Queen Street West in Toronto.

Members Only Waffle House has transitioned from a pop-up outside of Frisaca to its very own storefront on John Street after "an incredible amount of support from the community," according to owner Kirsty Fan.

The naughty waffle shop, which serves up suggestively shaped Belgian waffles dipped in chocolate, is modestly sized with an airy and tropical vibe.

Inside, it's full of colour and plants that perfectly match the personalities of Fan and chef Santiago Vega, who run the shop day in and day out.

When you walk into Members Only Waffle House, you're pretty much guaranteed a loud welcome with at least one member joke from Vega as he plunges a waffle into a bin of melted chocolate or swirls a white tip on top of your treat.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

The playful environment definitely gets you in a giggly mood, and the minute you step inside the shop, you can smell fresh waffles and chocolate.

What it looks like

The space is set up with a cafe-style long bar with pink cut-out arches in the back.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Orange, yellow and pink accent walls line either side of the shop, framing the bar with a similar arched style.

Green plants fill the space and bring in a dash of nature that helps tie in the bright tropical theme throughout.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Floor-to-ceiling windows face out onto the street with a white neon sign that reads Members Only and a logo that is best described as an *ahem* rocket-shaped cartoon.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

What's on the menu?

The menu has gone back to the basics, serving up the VIP — a waffle dipped in any combo of pink, white or classic Belgian chocolate with your choice of toppings — and the Founding Member — a waffle dipped in classic Belgian chocolate with a white chocolate tip — each for $11.

All of the Belgian-style waffles are made in house with a fermented batter and dipped in any of the three flavours of warm chocolate.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

I tried the Founding Member with sprinkles on top, and it was even better than I remembered from my last time giving it a go in the summer. The waffle was the perfect mix of moist yet spongey, and the chocolate was hot, gooey and oh so good.

I found the sprinkles added a much-needed crunch and were the perfect final touch.

Members Only Waffle House

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: $11

Address: 252 Queen St. W., (entrance on John Street), Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To experience Members Only Waffle House in a new space that is completely fresh and unique.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

